USC Trojans’ Local Recruiting Pipeline Comes Into Focus in Fall Camp

As No. 14 USC shifted its focus to in-state recruiting in the 2026 cycle, they made it a priority to rebuild their pipeline with the Trinity League, a conference made up of six elite private schools.

It played a major role in the Trojans finishing with the No. 1 class and the impact of it could be drastic in a pressure packed season for coach Lincoln Riley.

Local Stars Primed to Make Immediate Impact

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

Freshman Trent Mosley had been leaning towards his parents alma mater, Notre Dame, before a new personnel and position coach at USC stepped in and kept the 2025 MaxPreps California Player of the Year from leaving the state.

Mosley was moving at a different speed than the rest of his competition during his senior season at Santa Margarita (Calif.) en route to winning an Open Division state championship and that’s because he was. Mosley has been turning heads from the moment he arrived on campus. He's a dynamic pass-catcher that is primed to be a day one starter in the slot.

Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman was also set to leave the state of California with several high-profile SEC schools making him a priority. The Trojans quickly shifted momentum in their direction last spring and landed a tight end with an advanced skillset that is also gearing up to be a starter in the season opener.

Bowman’s teammate, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, was the furthest along as far as leaving the area. USC was very late to the party with Dixon-Wyatt, and as a result, he committed to Ohio State. However, the Trojans never stopped pursuing him in the fall and were able to flip the 6-2, 200-pound receiver on National Signing Day in December.

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt | USC Trojans on SI

Dixon-Wyatt, a top 50 overall prospect, was a standout in the spring and has elevated in fall camp. Depending on the status of sophomore Tanook Hines, who has been limited in camp, Dixon-Wyatt could be the third former Trinity League star to be in the starting lineup on offense in week 0 against San Jose State. At the very least, he will heavily factor into the receiver rotation.

What’s one more freshman from Mater Dei that was set to leave the state? Defensive lineman Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui was originally an Oregon pledge before flipping to USC last spring. Topui put together a good spring but has taken off in fall camp. The 6-3, 320-pound Topui adds depth to one of the strongest position units on the roster and is expected to carve out a role in the rotation.

Four impact freshmen that most likely would not have ended up at Southern Cal before they assembled an NFL-style front office led by Chad Bowden and hired new assistant coaches that are relentless on the recruiting trail.

Other Impact Freshman in 2026

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Can’t talk about impact freshman for USC without mentioning one of the crown jewels of the class, defensive end Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit. Wafle continues to push for a starting role, but at the very least, will have a significant role as possibly the No. 3 defensive end.

Linebacker Talanoa Ili technically falls into the Trinity League category because he starred at Orange Lutheran (Calif.) for three seasons before playing his senior year at Kahuku (Hawaii). At the turn of last year, Ili was leaning towards Oregon, and then a visit to USC on Junior Day, where he first interacted with Bowden started to change everything. Ili is set to be a key backup this fall.

Elbert “Rock” Hill is a player to keep an eye on in the cornerback battle. He will begin the season as a backup but will certainly get an opportunity to prove himself early in the season and cement himself as part of a rotation. Deshonne Redeaux strengthens the depth at running back and gives them another electric player at the position.

Safety Madden Riordan has drawn glowing reviews from Riley in the spring and fall camp. He is pushing to be a key reserve in the backend of the defense.

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