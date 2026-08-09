Freshman Safety Madden Riordan Builds USC Fall Camp Buzz

Madden Riordan dreamed of playing for the USC Trojans as a kid, and ever since he arrived on campus, the freshman safety has put everything into positioning himself to make it a reality on Saturdays.

When he enrolled, Riordan was about 155 pounds. At the start of fall camp, he was up to 180 pounds. And as he continues to make an impression in fall camp, and has added weight and muscle, Riordan is emerging as a sleeper freshman to make an impact this season.

Madden Riordan Continues to Build Momentum in Fall Camp

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his four seasons at Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Riordan developed a reputation as a ballhawk, highlighted by a 10-interception season in his junior year, while facing premier competition in Southern California. That reputation has continued with the Cardinal and Gold.

The buzz around Riordan started after one particular practice the second week of spring, where he forced multiple turnovers and it hasn’t slowed down since. He shined during the teams scrimmage inside the Coliseum. Riordan took advantage of the extra reps because of injuries to the safety position in the spring. He received glowing reviews from USC coach Lincoln Riley and safeties coach Paul Gonzales.

The three-star recruit in the 2026 class has far outperformed that rating in his short time on campus. USC recently posted a video of Riordan coming up with an interception in fall camp.

USC Trojans freshman safety Madden Riordan | USC Trojans on SI

Riordan likely won’t start this season, but his ability to change games in an instant is valuable. Riordan’s football IQ and instincts are qualities that can’t be taught. A player either has it, or they don’t, and Riordan’s feel and understanding of the game are special.

“He's a very smart player. For a young guy, he came in, he learned the scheme, and that's helped him to be able to play freely and play fast," said senior safety Christian Pierce. "And of course, with that it creates plays. He showed that in the spring, and he's continuing to show that in the fall. Looking for big things from him.”

Position Flexibility Creates Intrigue at Safety Position

USC linebacker Kennedy Urlacher intercepts a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pierce is slotted as one of the safeties after becoming a full-time starter last season. What happens opposite of him is one of the biggest questions in fall camp.

Redshirt freshman Alex Graham and junior Kennedy Urlacher both kept it under wraps during the teams media day about which position they would be playing this season.

“Gonna have to wait first game to see,” Graham said.

Urlacher started at safety the final three games last season, while Graham stepped in at nickel because of injuries to those two positions. In the bowl game, Graham played both nickel and safety. He’s the better player in coverage, so naturally it would make sense for him to play safety, given Pierce and Urlacher are better closer to the line of scrimmage than the traditional deep-safety role.

But as Graham stated, come the end of the month when the Trojans host San Jose State, an answer will be provided. Prophet Brown is another player that could end up playing nickel or safety this fall. Redshirt sophomore Marquis Gallegos and sophomore Dee Reddick will factor into the safety depth.

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