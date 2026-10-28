Lincoln Riley Fires Back at Speculation of His USC Trojans' Exit

Coach Lincoln Riley is eight games into leading the 2026 USC Trojans, which falls into the time of year when coaching changes sprout.

And his own name is getting mentioned in certain openings. A case in point is Baylor, which fired coach Dave Aranda and got multiple insiders believing the Bears would make a run at the West Texas native Riley. The USC coach also is dealing with fan unrest, following the Trojans' letdown loss to Wisconsin on Oct. 24 that now has USC facing potential elimination from the Big Ten title race.

So Riley addressed those rumors during his Oct. 27 press conference with reporters.

Lincoln Riley Addresses Future by Vowing to Stay at USC

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the field during warm ups before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley thoroughly explained why he envisions himself staying at USC and not going after any openings across the 2026 college football landscape.

"I've told you guys many times, there's not many people in college football history who gave up what I gave up to come here," Riley began. "I don't care if it's 15 years down the line. That should never be taken lightly, and it's not taken lightly by me. I came here because this is where I wanted to be. I came here because I believe in this place, and none of that has changed whatsoever."

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley wasn't through with declaring his allegiance towards USC during this period of unrest.

"Listen, if I didn’t want to be at this place, I wouldn’t have come here in the first place. If I didn’t want to be at this place, I’ve had plenty of opportunities to leave. This is where I want to be," Riley added.

Lincoln Riley 'Understands' Why He's Asked About Future

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the field before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Riley is fully aware questions about his future comes with the territory he's in as leader of the Trojans.

"I understand the questions and understand the perspective from the outside," Riley said. "I try to give you guys, maybe sometimes, regardless of what you think about how I answer questions, how I really think and feel."

Riley added how every job he's held, including Oklahoma, came with "high standards" and championship expectations. He even pulled back the curtain on how high the expectations were in Norman.

Wisconsin Badgers running back Bryan Jackson II (21) dives for the end zone but is ruled down on the one-yard line during the game against USC, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin won the game, 24-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Listen, the first loss that I ever had in Oklahoma, I didn't think I was able to get out of bed the next morning," Riley said. "But on top of that, there were people willing to run me out of town right away. And I learned the lesson that the highs and lows of this thing in my position, if you let those get to you, then you're the wrong person for the job."

Riley understands that one must "weather the storms" of being in the position of leading a blue-blood program like USC, especially with the skyrocketing expectations and past national titles that come with being a Trojan.

"My job is to stay steady," Riley said, before declaring that he doesn't plan to leave.

Riley also addressed his relationship with athletic director Jen Cohen, saying it's a "fantastic" partnership despite rumblings about the USC coach's future.

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