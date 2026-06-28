Lincoln Riley May Have Found Missing Piece for USC Football

The USC Trojans football program has spent the past four seasons searching for the missing piece. Coach Lincoln Riley has built one of college football's most explosive offenses, signed elite recruiting classes and has worked to restore national expectations. However, the Trojans have continually fallen short of the College Football Playoff. A big reason why is that USC’s defense has yet to reach the same level as its offense, and that is why Hall of Fame coach and current defensive coordinator Gary Patterson's arrival carries so much significance.

The Trojans brought in someone whose experience, schematic success and ability to develop talent could finally help turn a playoff contender into a legitimate national championship threat.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans officially announced the hiring of Gary Patterson as their new defensive coordinator in January.

Just weeks before taking the job, he was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 for his 21-year head coaching tenure at TCU (2000–2021). During his time with the Horned Frogs, he became the program's all-time winningest coach with 181 victories. He also led the Horned Frogs to 11 seasons with at least 10 victories and built defenses that finished first nationally in total defense five different times.

While Riley and Patterson spent years on opposite sidelines as fierce Big 12 rivals during Riley’s time at Oklahoma, that mutual competitive respect ultimately bridged the gap.

Riley saw firsthand from the opposite sideline the type of defenses Patterson can orchestrate. Now, Riley is effectively handing the keys to the Trojans' defense to Patterson, and the timing could not be more important.

The Right Hire at the Right Time

The pressure is all the way up as Riley enters another season with high College Football Playoff expectations. USC has recruited at a championship level, invested heavily in its coaching staff and now enters a season where excuses are becoming harder to find. The Trojans have the talent to compete with anyone on their schedule. The question is whether they can consistently play championship-level defense.

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Recent history explains why Patterson was such an important and necessary addition to USC’s football program.

The Trojans allowed 29.2 points per game during Riley's first season in 2022 before the defense took another step backward in 2023, when it surrendered 34.4 points per game.

Those struggles ultimately cost Alex Grinch his job, but the issues extended beyond one coordinator. When USC joined the Big Ten, the Trojans still lacked the physicality needed to consistently stop the run against bigger offensive lines late in games.

That challenge fits Patterson's background perfectly. His signature 4-2-5 defense has frustrated offenses for years because it combines versatility with discipline. Patterson has never relied on gambling for turnovers or creating chaos through risky calls. His defenses are built around assignment football and forcing offenses to execute over long drives.

A Recruiting Advantage

Patterson has also become a valuable asset on the recruiting trail. Defensive prospects get the opportunity to learn from a Hall of Fame coach who developed dozens of NFL players and built one of the most respected defensive systems in college football.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

That message has resonated with recruits. USC's 2026 class is loaded with defensive talent, including several elite prospects who understand what Patterson's development could mean for their futures.

One of the biggest pieces of USC’s top-ranked 2026 recruiting class is Luke Wafle, a five-star edge rusher out of New Jersey. The Trojans also secured commitments from five-star interior defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, four-star cornerback Elbert Hill IV, as well as linebacker Talanoa Ili, among others.

This aggressive defensive haul helped give the Trojans a top-ranked class nationally and provided their coaching staff with a talent-rich foundation to reshape the program’s identity.

None of this guarantees USC reaches the College Football Playoff or competes for a national championship. Winning in the Big Ten requires consistency over an entire season, and Patterson still has to translate his system onto the field.

Jul 14, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

But it appears as if Riley has addressed the biggest question surrounding his program.

The Trojans now have one of college football's most respected defensive architects leading the other side of the ball. If Patterson succeeds in building the physical, disciplined defense he has preached since arriving in Los Angeles, USC will have every opportunity to compete for a playoff berth.

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