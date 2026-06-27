Two Trojans Earn Top-10 Position Group Ranking in EA College Football 27

Electronic Arts’ (EA) third edition of the revitalized college football franchise is set to release on July 9. For the game’s rollout, EA has started to reveal the overall ratings of teams, stadiums and players.

Team ratings and the “toughest places to play” were released on June 23. USC came in with an overall rating of 86 – 87-rated offense and 85-rated defense – placing them within the top-15 teams, while the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum fell short of a top-25 ranking. Then, on June 24, EA released the top-rated offensive players, followed by the defensive players on June 25.

Jayden Maiava: 92-Overall Quarterback

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Red-shirt senior quarterback, Jayden Maiava, cracked the top-ten quarterback list, tied at the No. 4 spot with Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, with an overall rating of 92. EA has toughness (97), awareness (97), stamina (95) and accuracy (93) as Maiava’s best traits.

EA College Football 27 released it’s Top 10 QB’s— USC Jayden Maiava lands in at #4 with a 92 overall ✌️ pic.twitter.com/bqAdlIeY8p — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) June 24, 2026

Maiava also places tenth in the Big Ten’s top-10 players featuring:

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Love – 99-overall

Indiana offensive lineman Carter Smith – 97-overall

Iowa offensive lineman Kade Pieper – 95-overall

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore – 95-overall

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin – 94-overall

Oregon linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei – 94-overall

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu – 93-overall

Oregon safety Koi Perich – 93-overall

Oregon defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington – 93-overall

Maiava’s 92 overall rating also has him tied with Mark Sanchez in fourth overall for USC quarterbacks in the video game franchise. The top-three are 99 overall Matt Leinart (NCAA Football 03), 98 overall Matt Barkley (NCAA Football 13) and 95 overall Carson Palmer (NCAA Football 04).

Given that Maiava has only one season as a full-time starter under his belt, the rating is rather impressive. Last season, the red-shirt senior threw for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, 65.8 completion percentage and a QBR of 89.9 (No. 2 nationally).

With another full offseason under Lincoln Riley’s offense and new pass catchers, Maiava could see his game-launch rating move up throughout the season.

Jontez Williams: 91-Overall Cornerback

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams intercepts a pass against Baylor during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Red-shirt senior Jontez Williams placed sixth overall – technically tied for fourth – in College Football 27’s top-ten cornerbacks list with a 91-overall rating. According to EA’s grading system, toughness (96), press coverage (94), zone coverage (95), play recognition (94) and awareness (96) are Williams’ best traits.

Leonard Moore sets the tone 🔒 The Top 10 CBs in #CFB27



All Ratings right here 🔽

🔗: https://t.co/OaSxHvmEGJ pic.twitter.com/ozhNgOWI0K — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 25, 2026

Williams’ rating is a testament to his body of work at Iowa State. In 2024, Montez played in all 14 of the Cyclones’ games, while starting in 12, and recorded 46 total tackles, four interceptions and nine pass breakups. The season-long performance earned him Second Team All-Big 12 honors.

In 2025, Williams played in five games before suffering a season-ending injury. He finished the season with 15 total tackles, an interception and three pass breakups. He entered the transfer portal as the No. 1 corner (247Sports) and is expected to play a crucial role in Gary Patterson’s defense after having a healthy and solid spring camp with the Trojans.

Trojans Who Were Snubbed in EA Sports College Football 27 Ratings

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Falling right outside the top-25 running backs is Waymond Jordan. The senior back will enter the game with an overall rating of 88 – 90 speed, 77 strength and 91 agility. The rising senior had his 2025 campaign cut short due to a season-ending injury. In a six-game span, Jordan was able to rush for 576 yards on 88 carries along with five touchdowns. He also ranked third in the nation in yards after contact (421) before his exit.

Another member of the Trojan backfield that is down the list is red-shirt sophomore King Miller. He will enter the game with an 87 overall rating – 88 speed, 77 strength and 86 agility. As the running back room was dealing with injuries, Miller rose to the occasion by playing in all 13 games, along with seven starts. He finished the year with 972 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

To the surprise of USC fans, defensive tackle Jide Abasiri fell outside of the top-10 to No. 18 with an overall rating of 87. The rating is arguably relatively low, especially when considering his impact as a true sophomore last season – 13 appearances with nine starts, 26 total tackles (17 solo, four tackles for loss), a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries. Abasiri was also named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Award Watch List ahead of the 2026 season.

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