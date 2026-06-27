Two Trojans Earn Top-10 Position Group Ranking in EA College Football 27
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Electronic Arts’ (EA) third edition of the revitalized college football franchise is set to release on July 9. For the game’s rollout, EA has started to reveal the overall ratings of teams, stadiums and players.
Team ratings and the “toughest places to play” were released on June 23. USC came in with an overall rating of 86 – 87-rated offense and 85-rated defense – placing them within the top-15 teams, while the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum fell short of a top-25 ranking. Then, on June 24, EA released the top-rated offensive players, followed by the defensive players on June 25.
Jayden Maiava: 92-Overall Quarterback
Red-shirt senior quarterback, Jayden Maiava, cracked the top-ten quarterback list, tied at the No. 4 spot with Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, with an overall rating of 92. EA has toughness (97), awareness (97), stamina (95) and accuracy (93) as Maiava’s best traits.
Maiava also places tenth in the Big Ten’s top-10 players featuring:
- Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Love – 99-overall
- Indiana offensive lineman Carter Smith – 97-overall
- Iowa offensive lineman Kade Pieper – 95-overall
- Oregon quarterback Dante Moore – 95-overall
- Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin – 94-overall
- Oregon linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei – 94-overall
- Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu – 93-overall
- Oregon safety Koi Perich – 93-overall
- Oregon defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington – 93-overall
Maiava’s 92 overall rating also has him tied with Mark Sanchez in fourth overall for USC quarterbacks in the video game franchise. The top-three are 99 overall Matt Leinart (NCAA Football 03), 98 overall Matt Barkley (NCAA Football 13) and 95 overall Carson Palmer (NCAA Football 04).
Given that Maiava has only one season as a full-time starter under his belt, the rating is rather impressive. Last season, the red-shirt senior threw for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, 65.8 completion percentage and a QBR of 89.9 (No. 2 nationally).
With another full offseason under Lincoln Riley’s offense and new pass catchers, Maiava could see his game-launch rating move up throughout the season.
Jontez Williams: 91-Overall Cornerback
Red-shirt senior Jontez Williams placed sixth overall – technically tied for fourth – in College Football 27’s top-ten cornerbacks list with a 91-overall rating. According to EA’s grading system, toughness (96), press coverage (94), zone coverage (95), play recognition (94) and awareness (96) are Williams’ best traits.
Williams’ rating is a testament to his body of work at Iowa State. In 2024, Montez played in all 14 of the Cyclones’ games, while starting in 12, and recorded 46 total tackles, four interceptions and nine pass breakups. The season-long performance earned him Second Team All-Big 12 honors.
In 2025, Williams played in five games before suffering a season-ending injury. He finished the season with 15 total tackles, an interception and three pass breakups. He entered the transfer portal as the No. 1 corner (247Sports) and is expected to play a crucial role in Gary Patterson’s defense after having a healthy and solid spring camp with the Trojans.
Trojans Who Were Snubbed in EA Sports College Football 27 Ratings
Falling right outside the top-25 running backs is Waymond Jordan. The senior back will enter the game with an overall rating of 88 – 90 speed, 77 strength and 91 agility. The rising senior had his 2025 campaign cut short due to a season-ending injury. In a six-game span, Jordan was able to rush for 576 yards on 88 carries along with five touchdowns. He also ranked third in the nation in yards after contact (421) before his exit.
Another member of the Trojan backfield that is down the list is red-shirt sophomore King Miller. He will enter the game with an 87 overall rating – 88 speed, 77 strength and 86 agility. As the running back room was dealing with injuries, Miller rose to the occasion by playing in all 13 games, along with seven starts. He finished the year with 972 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
To the surprise of USC fans, defensive tackle Jide Abasiri fell outside of the top-10 to No. 18 with an overall rating of 87. The rating is arguably relatively low, especially when considering his impact as a true sophomore last season – 13 appearances with nine starts, 26 total tackles (17 solo, four tackles for loss), a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries. Abasiri was also named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Award Watch List ahead of the 2026 season.
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy