USC’s Newest Recruiting Class Gives Trojans New Defensive Narrative

The USC Trojans 2026 recruiting class was ranked No. 1 in the country with 35 commits, 22 coming from prospects rated four or five stars. Not only did this class show that USC can still recruit at a high level, it specifically showed they can recruit the defense side of the ball.

USC Recruiting Defense

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The highest rated recruit in USC’s 2026 class is edge rusher Luke Wafle. Wafle is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the 2026 class according to Rivals.

The 6-6, 265 pound Wafle is from New Jersey, so the Trojans had to go cross-country in order to land him. This was not a backyard recruit the Trojans kept home, so it shows USC has the ability to go all over the country to land elite defensive recruits.

As a senior for Hun High School in 2025, Wafle tallied 99 total tackles, 37.0 tackles for loss, and 23.0 sacks. He’ll look to make an immediate impact on the Trojans defensive line as a true freshman in 2026.

Archbishop Hoban's Elbert 'Roc' Hill IV runs with the ball in the first half of a football game against Central York at Panthers Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024, in Springettsbury Township. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC’s next highest rated defensive recruit in the 2026 class is four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield. Winfield is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the class of 2026 per Rivals. He was another recruit from out of state. As a senior for Richardson High School in Texas, Winfield recorded 17 total tackles with 9.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

After Winfield, USC bolstered up the back end up their defense by landing one of the best defensive backs in the 2026 recruiting class in four-star cornerback Elbert Hill. Like Wafle and Winfield, Hill is from out of state. He played his high school football last season at Archbishop Hoban in Ohio.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley is known for putting teams on the field with offensive firepower. Since becoming the coach of the Oklahoma Sooners in 2017 and now since taking over at USC in 2021, Riley has coached some of the best offenses in the country.

Riley has coached three different Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams. All three of them ended up being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Year in and year out, USC's offense hasn't had an issue putting up points. What has held USC back for the most part in the Riley era is their defense.

The Trojans look to change that in 2026. This offseason, they hired former TCU Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson as defensive coordinator. Patterson was the head coach at TCU from 2000-2021. He accumulated an overall record of 181-79 with six conference championships from three different conferences (Conference USA, Mountain West, Big 12).

Patterson will be taking over for former USC defensive coordinator, D'Anton Lynn. Lynn left this offseason to take the vacant Penn State defensive coordinator postion. Lynn steadied the ship when it came to the USC defense in his two seasons with the Trojans in 2024 and 2025. Now, Patterson will be tasked with getting the unit to the next level.

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