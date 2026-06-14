Three USC Defenders Crucial to the Trojans' Success

Heading into the 2026 season, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have an opportunity to take a major step forward in the Big Ten and could be on a path to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

To take that next step, USC will need the defense, led by new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, to make a significant improvement. With that in mind, it is time to predict who will be the most productive players on the defensive side of the ball for the Trojans.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Michael Jackson III (2) is tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Linebacker Desman Stephens II

Following an impressive 2025 season, linebacker Desman Stephens II is definitely a candidate to be one of the most productive defenders for USC.

During Stephen’s 2025 campaign, he led the team with 89 tackles while recording three tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Last season, Stephens was able to assert himself as one of the top players on the Trojans defense, and after losing several key players to the NFL Draft, it is time for him to step up and take on an even bigger role.

Standing at 6-3 and 233 pounds, Stephens has the frame to hold up in the run game, in addition to having the length and speed that enable him to keep up with tight ends, running backs, and receivers to disrupt passing lanes and make plays all across the field. In preparation for next season, it will be critical for Stephens to be ready mentally as well as physically due to the fact that he may have a lot more responsibility in 2026.

With the skill set Stephens has, he should be able to continue his development against the run and in coverage, which could help him to become one of the more balanced and reliable linebackers in the Big Ten.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle Jahkeem Stewart

At defensive tackle, Jahkeem Stewart heads into 2026 with an opportunity to emerge as one of USC’s most important defensive players.

In Stewart’s freshman season, he totaled 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery. Throughout the 2025 season, Stewart showcased his ability to be a reliable player up front for the Trojans and could become even more disruptive as he enters his second season with USC.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along the interior of the defensive line, one of the most important skills is the ability to stop the run, which is something that Stewart has proven he can do with 7.5 tackles for loss last season. With Stewart’s frame at 6-5 and 289 pounds, he has the size that should allow him to continue to develop as a great run defender for USC and become one of the most disruptive players in the Big Ten.

Stewart's size also allows him to be very versatile across the defensive front with the ability to line up at defensive tackle, nose tackle, and potentially at defensive end in some scenarios. Based on the versatility Stewart has, he could become an even better pass rusher with his balance of speed and power that could give advantageous matchups regardless of where he lines up.

As Stewart heads into next season, his ability to be disruptive in the run game and continue to develop as a pass rusher should help him to take a step forward and become one of the most disruptive defensive players in the Big Ten conference.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) hits Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Safety Christian Pierce

In the secondary, safety Christian Pierce also has the potential to be very impactful for the Trojans. Last season, Pierce worked himself into a rotational role and was solid for USC as he recorded 64 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble. As a key piece in the secondary, Pierce proved that he can provide run support, but can also be a reliable piece in coverage over the top and at times in the slot at nickel corner with his 6-1 frame.

With the size and versatility that Pierce brings, the Trojans should have the ability to match a variety of personnel groupings that opposing offenses can line up with, which should help USC to limit big plays and miscommunications in the secondary.

With that said, Pierce’s length has also helped him to develop ball skills, which could be very useful in the slot and over the top, so he and the Trojans defense can limit the opportunities opposing offenses have to score, which could allow USC to make a run for a Big Ten title.

As Pierce prepares for 2026, his ability to be solid against the run and be a versatile player in coverage could make him one of USC's most important defenders and put the Trojans in a position to have a very successful campaign next season.

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