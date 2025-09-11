Why Lincoln Riley’s Next Quarterback Superstar Could Be Jayden Maiava
USC didn’t need Jayden Maiava to be a superhero to start 2025. They needed him to be steady.
Two games in, the junior—playing his first full season with the Trojans—has delivered exactly that: zero turnovers, nation-leading efficiency, and the kind of grown-up decision-making that travels in the Big Ten.
The résumé is clean and loud at the same time.
Maiava sits top-five nationally in passing yards (707) with six touchdowns and zero interceptions, while USC leads the entire FBS in yards per attempt at a blistering 16.8—the hallmark of a true vertical threat offense.
And for anyone wondering if the Trojans’ early fireworks are a mirage of soft opponents, consider the historical context: USC’s 132 points through two games are their most to open a season since 2005.
A time back when legendary Trojans running back Reggie Bush and quarterback Matt Leinart were powering USC through back-to-back national championships in 2003 and 2004.
The Riley Effect—With Receipts
Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley has built a reputation as one of the best quarterback developers in college football.
His track record is staggering: five current NFL starters—Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield, Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, New Orleans Saints’ Spencer Rattler, and Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams.
That group includes three Heisman winners (Mayfield, Murray, Williams) and a Hurts runner-up.
The results were transformative. Mayfield went from a walk-on at Texas Tech to a Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick at Oklahoma.
Murray transferred from Texas A&M and became the No. 1 pick himself. Hurts rebuilt his passing résumé in a single year at Oklahoma and parlayed it into a starring NFL role as the reigning Super Bowl MVP.
Riley’s quarterbacks have consistently taken steps forward, and now Maiava looks like the latest beneficiary.
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted to Land Elite Quarterback Recruit
MORE: Reasons Why USC Trojans Wide Receiver Makai Lemon Deserves More National Attention
MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster Reveals Reason For Reclassifying in High School
MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Early Quarterback Rating Proving Lincoln Riley Right
MORE: Prominent College Football Analyst Advocates For USC Trojans, Top-25 Ranking
Maiava is Turning the Corner
On CBS Sports’ College Football Preview Show, host Brandon Baylor asked 247Sports USC analyst Ryan Abraham to pinpoint what’s fueling USC’s early offensive dominance. Abraham didn’t hesitate: it starts with the quarterback.
“He seems to have turned a corner working with Lincoln Riley,” Abraham explained. “His mechanics look a little better and he just seems to have more control of the offense.”
The biggest change, Abraham argued, may be less about stats and more about decisions. He cited one snap in particular from the Georgia Southern win—a third-down play near the red zone.
“I think there was a maturity moment in that game,” Abraham said. “Last year he would have took a shot… this year he rolled out and threw it away. They kick the field goal and move on.”
That subtle throwaway said more about Maiava’s growth than any deep shot.
It showed a quarterback learning when to extend and when to live for the next play—exactly the lesson Riley has drilled into every star he’s coached.
And leadership has followed. “He’s just been much more of a leader for this USC offense than we saw when he was sort of thrust into that starting role the end of last season,” Abraham added.
Even More Room for Maiava to Grow
Maiava’s improvement hasn’t happened in a vacuum.
Abraham highlighted that USC now has “two alpha receivers you can kind of work the offense through”—Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane—after last year’s muddled rotation.
The Trojans’ running back room has also impressed, led by Waymond Jordan’s 167-yard outburst against Georgia Southern.
Together, the pieces allow Riley to fully deploy his system while giving Maiava clarity and confidence.
There’s also untapped potential. Maiava has the athleticism to use his legs but hasn’t leaned on it yet.
“I’m curious if when you get into Big Ten play, if they’re going to ask him to use his legs a little bit more,” Abraham said, leaving open the possibility of another wrinkle in Riley’s scheme.
That’s the luxury USC has in September: a quarterback already executing the offense at a high level with room to expand.