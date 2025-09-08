USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Early Quarterback Rating Proving Lincoln Riley Right
The USC Trojans have started off their 2025 season strong, posting 132 points scored and 33 points allowed through two games.
What Trojan fans have taken notice is the shift in the offense: The talent, energy and unity, and it all starts with quarterback Jayden Maiava.
Jayden Maiava Leads West Coast in Quarterbacks Rankings
Maiava has emerged as an answer to the Trojans resurgence. So far through two games, Maiava has recorded 707 passing yards, 31 of 42 passes and six touchdowns.
Among the west coast programs, Maiava leads the way for west coast quarterbacks in quarterback rankings.
1. Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans - 262.4
2. Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks - 213.7
3. Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats - 210.4
4. Devon Dampier, Utah Utes - 183.2
5. Demond Williams, Washington Huskies - 165.2
6. Bear Bachmeier, BYU Cougars - 149.3
7. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal Golden Bears - 142.3
8. Kaidon Salter, Colorado Buffaloes - 125.5
9. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA Bruins - 119.8
10. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun Devils - 110.5
11. Ben Gulbranson, Stanford Cardinals - 75.9
Maiava's No. 1 ranking carries him 48.7 more points ahead of Moore, who will be an opponent of Maiava's in November when USC plays at Oregon.
Last season Maiava showed fans why he should be the Trojans starting quarterback, ending his last four starts 3-1, 1,201 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He had early season flashes while Louisville's Miller Moss was still starting quarterback, but Maiava's season's end was the talent Trojan fans want to see leading their team.
College football analysts have also drawn to Maiava's early season numbers, with former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart tabbing him as an early Heisman Trophy candidate.
Leinart shared his thoughts on X to show praise for the Trojans quarterback.
Although the Trojans two wins are against non-conference wins that USC was favored to win, Maiava's 412 yards against Georgia Southern speaks volumes for the type of signal-caller he's able to be.
Coach Lincoln Riley’s Impact Already Shaping Maiava?
Coach Lincoln Riley is widely known as a quarterback whisperer, developing some of college football and the NFL's most talented quarterbacks.
To name a few, Riley has coached Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, New Orleans Saints' Spencer Rattler, Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray and Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams — all five starting quarterbacks in week 1 of the NFL
The test for Riley is the development of Maiava, looking to turn him into another potential signal-caller fans can watch on Sunday's.
Riley has expressed Maiava's confidence on offense has set the tone with the offense, and played a big role as a leader for USC.
“He played well. He was steady. He saw the field well. He really didn’t have a bad decision all day. Took care of the ball, made a lot of plays,” Riley said after the Missouri State win. “He did a good job managing the group and he did a good of leading the group on the sideline; very vocal, very into it.”
Even this early in the season, Riley's coaching impact on Maiava has translated well on the field, and will be put the test this weekend on the road at Purdue.
At his current pace, and with upcoming opponents ahead, Maiava has the potential to emerge as one of the Big Ten’s top quarterbacks.