Prominent College Football Analyst Advocates For USC Trojans, Top-25 Ranking
Two weeks, two blowouts, and still no respect.
The USC Trojans woke up Sunday to find themselves slotted at No. 30 in the updated AP Poll—actually one spot lower than the week before—despite outscoring opponents 132–33 and fielding one of the most efficient offensive and defensive profiles in the country.
Instead, it was Auburn and Missouri who made the leap. Auburn, fresh off a 42–3 dismantling of Ball State, landed at No. 24. Missouri climbed to No. 25 after storming back from 15 down to beat Kansas in their biggest comeback since 2016.
Both Tigers squads were unranked a week ago. USC, on the other hand, remains on the outside looking in for the third consecutive poll, including the preseason.
Josh Pate: “I am puzzled”
College football analyst Josh Pate captured the mood of Trojan fans on his podcast Josh Pate’s College Football Show, openly baffled by the poll’s handling of USC:
“So, they’re sitting there ranked and Vandy’s not. They’re sitting there ranked and Georgia Tech’s not. They’re sitting there ranked and USC is not," Pate said.
"USC is a big brand name. I am puzzled, by the way, by a group of people that normally looks for any excuse to rank USC,” said Pate.
For Pate, the omission cuts against history. Voters have traditionally leaned toward USC’s name recognition in close calls. This year, even dominance hasn’t been enough.
“And I’m the only one standing up for USC right now. Formerly Pac-12 Pate, formerly formerly Pac-10 Pate, the only one willing to stand on the table for USC. What has happened around here?”
His frustration boils down to simple math: if USC’s brand plus two lopsided wins isn’t enough, what is?
The Numbers Say-Top 25
The numbers only deepen the mystery. Through two weeks:
- 132 points scored, 66.0 per game (2nd nationally).
- 1,352 total yards, averaging 11.27 yards per play.
- 68.8 percent third-down conversions and a perfect 12-for-12 in the red zone.
- 810 passing yards at a 77.2% completion rate, with zero interceptions.
- 542 rushing yards at 8.6 yards per carry.
Defensively, the Trojans have been nearly as sharp:
- Just 33 points allowed (16.5 per game).
- Opponents converting only 24.1 percent on third down.
- Zero rushing touchdowns allowed.
- Five turnovers forced, including a pick-six.
That blend of explosiveness and control is the profile of a ranked team—often a top-15 team.
Reputation vs. Reality
The AP Poll isn’t just about stats; it’s about perception. And that’s where USC seems to be losing ground.
The Trojans’ early slate hasn’t impressed voters, even though Missouri State and Georgia Southern became nothing more than highlight reels for the Trojans’ offensive firepower.
Pate joked that Vanderbilt would have to “beat the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau” to earn credibility.
The punchline masks a sharper truth: the bar for teams like USC seems to have shifted, and it’s no longer in their favor.
What’s Next
The path forward is simple, if not easy: keep stacking wins until voters can’t look away.
With Purdue and Michigan State looming before a brutal midseason stretch, USC has chances to prove its worth in the Big Ten spotlight.
For now, though, the Trojans remain college football’s paradox—dominant on the field, ignored in the polls.