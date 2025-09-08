USC Trojans Predicted to Land Elite Quarterback Recruit
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his staff have put together one of the nation's best recruiting class for 2026. While it's next year's class that is getting all the attention, the Trojans have started to shift their focus to the 2027 recruiting cycle, with elite quarterback recruit Peyton Houston expected to announce his commitment this month.
Peyton Houston Prediction
Four-star quarterback Peyton Houston out of Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana, will announce his commitment on Sept. 15. The five schools that are in the running for Houston include USC, Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Texas.
Houston has expressed that he's high on all the programs that have offered him, but that he doesn't currently have a favorite. On3's Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman recently predicted that Houston will commit to the Trojans.
Houston recently visited the Trojans this April and was offered by USC in May. Since his visit, there has been high interest in where he will commit come Sept. 15.
The official On3 prediction, however, has Houston committing to the Oklahoma Sooners. Houston is set to visit Oklahoma for the Sooners' Saturday night game against the Michigan Wolverines.
Houston's High School Career
Houston is currently in his junior season with Evangel Christian Academy. In his career with Evangel Christian Academy, Houston has recorded 4,494 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Houston and Evangel, so far this season, have a 1-1 record and are coming off a 33-32 loss to Neville High School. This season, Houston will look to lead Evangel to new heights following a 6-6 record in 2024.
Other 2027 Recruiting Targets
Houston is one of the many talented recruits that the Trojans are pursuing for their 2027 recruiting class. Top targets for USC's 2027 class include multiple four stars, including edge rusher Zyron Forstall, Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, cornerback Taelyn Mayo, and cornerback Jaelin Hill.
Hill and Fa'alave-Johnson are both recruits from California who the Trojans should be favored to add to their class. Fa' alave-Johnson is currently playing his junior season with Cathedral Catholic in San Diego, while Hill is with St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California.
USC Having Top Recruiting Classes Is a Good For Future of Program
While USC feels good about having the top recruiting class for 2026, coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans would like to have that same success in 2027. USC has had back-to-back frustrating seasons under Riley, and many remain uncertain about how this year will unfold, given a tough road schedule.
Finishing with a good record this season will provide momentum for the Trojans heading into next year, with a top recruiting class set to arrive. On-field success, combined with top recruiting classes, will have USC fans confident in the direction the program is headed under Riley.