USC Star Jahkeem Stewart Turns Heads With NFL Pass Rush Specialist

USC Trojans sophomore Jahkeem Stewart enters 2026 carrying heightened expectations after an All-American season as a freshman, and it looks like he's answering the bell, through this head-turning offseason move that surfaced toward the end of June 2026.

Jahkeem Stewart Working Out with NFL Pass Rush Specialist

Jahkeem Stewart on his USC Trojans visit | @flashoutjah / Instagram

Stewart clearly let USC fans know he's not content with getting only 1.5 sacks last season.

A video of the prized 2025 signing sharpening his pass rushing skills with Brandon Jordan, a renowned NFL pass rushing consultant, was posted onto social media.

USC Freshman All-American DL Jahkeem Stewart is out in Dallas working with Pass Rush Specialist Coach Brandon Jordan ✌🏻



Big year loading for Thanos🔌 👀 pic.twitter.com/hBcrSkDFyh — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) June 30, 2026

It's not the first time that a clip of Stewart working out with Jordan has surfaced in the offseason, and this partnership is significant for Stewart for multiple reasons.

Brandon Jordan has Elite List of NFL Clients

USC signee Edna Karr defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart / Instagram / @flashoutjah | @flashoutjah

Jordan presents a deep history of working in the Big Ten plus the Dallas Cowboys.

He became a pass rushing consultant for the latter in February of 2026. He'll look to sharpen a struggling pass rush last season that saw no one rank in the top 20 per pass rush win rates. Plus impact a Cowboys rush that rolled without past NFL All-Pro Micah Parsons following the blockbuster preseason trade to the Green Bay Packers.

Jordan is no stranger to working in the Big Ten. He landed on the Mel Tucker coaching staff in 2022. The coach/consultant also worked with the Denver Broncos in the 2024 season.

Past NFL clients of his include Las Vegas Raiders all-pro Maxx Crosby, Denver Broncos star Nik Bonitto, newly added Cleveland Browns edge rusher Jared Verse and Jacksonville Jaguars star defender Josh Hines-Allen.

Why Offseason Program Becomes Critical for Jahkeem Stewart

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patterson taking over the defensive play-calling means more exotic coverages. Including throwing out a Cover 2 robber at safety to confuse the quarterback. But this look works best when there's a strong push up front.

That's where this version of Stewart comes in handy. USC lacked a strong pass rush in the middle of the defensive line. And the Trojans will face their share of high-powered offenses this fall.

San Jose State's Spread-N-Shred system gets the ball out quick. So having Stewart penetrate inside is greatly needed to avoid getting into a shootout with the Spartans.

Stewart's sharpened pass rushing then becomes sorely counted on against Dante Moore and the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 26. Getting in the face of the electric dual-threat passer can certainly catch the attention of NFL scouts for the 2028 draft when Stewarrt becomes eligible.

Washington's Demond Williams rises as one more running/throwing threat Stewart and the defense must deal with. Then quarterback Julian Sayin comes to town on Halloween night with the Ohio State Buckeyes. And finally, prized transfer for Indiana Josh Hoover enters the picture as one more high-caliber quarterback USC and Stewart must face.

USC fans saw early potential from Stewart. But his time with Jordan can determine if he ends up leading the Trojans in sacks. Regardless, Trojan fans should love the fact the Stewart is doing his part to prepare for the above gauntlet of quarterbacks.

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