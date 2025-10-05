Lincoln Riley May Have Found USC's Next Star Quarterback Recruit
USC quarterback commit Jonas Williams is among the nation’s elite.
The Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) standout was recently ranked as the No. 9 quarterback in the 2026 class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, making him one of only two top-10 signal-callers set to play in the Big Ten — alongside Nebraska commit Jett Thomalla.
For USC coach Lincoln Riley, that validation is another sign that USC’s quarterback pipeline remains as strong as ever.
Williams has been a headliner in the Trojans’ No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, and his continued rise reinforces why Riley viewed him as the ideal successor to USC’s lineage of high-level passers.
A Proven Performer with Record-Setting Credentials
While recruiting rankings often rely on projection, Williams’ résumé leaves little doubt.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior has been rewriting Illinois high school record books since his freshman season, when he threw for more than 2,700 yards and 37 touchdowns as a 14-year-old varsity starter.
Three years later, he’s become the state’s most accomplished quarterback, having recently broken the Illinois record for career passing touchdowns with 128 — and counting.
Through six games this fall, Williams has thrown for 1,654 yards and 24 touchdowns, leading Lincoln-Way East to a 6–0 start while adding another 180 yards and three scores on the ground.
His combination of accuracy, production, and leadership has made him one of the most complete quarterbacks in the country — and exactly the type Riley loves to mold.
Why Lincoln Riley Wanted Him
Williams originally committed to Oregon before flipping to USC earlier this year after a pivotal visit to Los Angeles. The decision, he told On3’s Scott Schrader, came down to player development.
“I think Lincoln Riley is the best coach to develop me to get to the next level,” Williams said.
“Some guys can go to a school where they’re gonna play right away but not develop. And I think playing for Coach Riley, I’ll have the chance to compete and get developed.”
It’s a pattern that’s defined Riley’s coaching legacy. Under his watch, quarterbacks like Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) have all blossomed into NFL starters — three of them winning the Heisman Trophy.
For Jonas Williams, the opportunity to join that lineage was impossible to ignore.
National Praise from Rivals
Williams’ latest national recognition underscores what scouts have seen for years.
“USC commit Jonas Williams has long been considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the cycle since his days as an underclassman,” said Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings.
“Williams is a well-rounded quarterback who shows quality passing skill and playmaking ability on Friday nights. We want to see how his physical traits stack up with this talented group of 2026 quarterbacks.”
It’s the type of review that carries weight — especially in the Big Ten, where arm strength, decision-making, and durability are put to the test weekly.
Big Ten Ready
Now leading USC into its second Big Ten season, Riley is continuing to recruit with a national reach, pulling top-tier talent from across the country.
Williams, an Illinois native, perfectly bridges the Trojans’ new geographic identity — a Midwest product with West Coast polish.
With elite numbers, national ranking validation, and the endorsement of one of college football’s best quarterback developers, Jonas Williams looks every bit the part of USC’s next big name under center.
And if history is any indication, he won’t be waiting long to prove it.