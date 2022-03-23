Skip to main content
USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Shares Run Game Philosophy

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Shares Run Game Philosophy

The Trojans held their first spring football practice on March 22.

The Trojans held their first spring football practice on March 22.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley spoke with reporters on Tuesday afternoon, following the Trojans' first spring football practice. Being an offensive football mind, Riley was asked about his philosophy with the run game ahead of next season.

Riley reiterated that running the football is an important component to becoming a championship winning team.

“I believe you have to run the football to win championships, to be a championship football team,” Riley said.

“It’s something we’ve been pretty decent at in our past. I think it’s something this school, when you look back at its championship seasons, a strong running game has been a part of that. You’re not going to win championships without stopping the run defensively. Our guys have heard that once or twice in the last 100 days.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Riley was named USC head football coach on November 28. The news was announced just one day after Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 37-33, on November 27.

“I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach," Riley said in a press release.

"USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it. The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, and has a dynamic balanced offense and a stout aggressive defense.

I want to thank the administration, coaches and players at Oklahoma for five incredible years as their head coach. We accomplished some great things there and I will always cherish my time as a Sooner.” 

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.03.40 PM
Football

Top Quotes From Lincoln Riley's Spring Ball Debut

By Claudette Montana Pattison5 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 11.05.10 AM
Football

Caleb Williams Breaks Silence On Lincoln Riley Leaving Oklahoma: 'It Was Rough'

By All Trojans Staff7 hours ago
USATSI_17744655
Football

Caleb Williams Dishes On First USC Football Practice

By Claudette Montana Pattison19 hours ago
USATSI_9090756
Football

Colin Cowherd Has 'Goosebumps' About USC Spring Football

By All Trojans StaffMar 22, 2022
USATSI_9157514
Football

Lincoln Riley On Los Angeles: 'It's Like Living in a Dream World'

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17426944
Football

USC Spring Ball, Lincoln Riley on Quarterback Room: 'Really Impressed'

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17257326
Football

Lincoln Riley Shares Brutally Honest Admission Ahead of Spring Camp

By All Trojans StaffMar 22, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Football

USC Football Coach Focusing On 'Private Medical Matter', Steps Away From Job

By All Trojans StaffMar 21, 2022