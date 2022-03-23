USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Shares Run Game Philosophy

USC head coach Lincoln Riley spoke with reporters on Tuesday afternoon, following the Trojans' first spring football practice. Being an offensive football mind, Riley was asked about his philosophy with the run game ahead of next season.

Riley reiterated that running the football is an important component to becoming a championship winning team.

“I believe you have to run the football to win championships, to be a championship football team,” Riley said.

“It’s something we’ve been pretty decent at in our past. I think it’s something this school, when you look back at its championship seasons, a strong running game has been a part of that. You’re not going to win championships without stopping the run defensively. Our guys have heard that once or twice in the last 100 days.”

Riley was named USC head football coach on November 28. The news was announced just one day after Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 37-33, on November 27.

“I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach," Riley said in a press release.

"USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it. The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, and has a dynamic balanced offense and a stout aggressive defense.

I want to thank the administration, coaches and players at Oklahoma for five incredible years as their head coach. We accomplished some great things there and I will always cherish my time as a Sooner.”

