Senior Day 2026 started with a slow, frustrating beginning for the No. 18 USC Trojans. However, emotions and smiles filled the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum afterward on Saturday, with USC rolling to a 35-21 win over Maryland.

USC and coach Lincoln Riley honored the senior class before the game inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The evening was capped off by the likes of senior quarterback Jayden Maiava, cornerback Prophet Brown, and the elder Trojans enjoying one last win inside the historic venue.

Riley sent out two messages postgame, starting with the group graduating from USC soon.

Lincoln Riley Shouts Out Seniors First, Then Maryland

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former NFL and USC Trojans player Fred Carroll leads the team on to the field for the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Really happy and proud for our seniors. This is always meaningful every single year, knowing we get one more chance to win this at home and get this win for those guys was really important to everybody."

"We had a chance early in the game to grab some momentum and missed some opportunities. But give Maryland credit. I said all week that they play well and, probably, should've been on a three-game winning streak."

"I think their staff and players have done a heck of a job the last three weeks in what's not an easy situation. So what I do want to say is I have a lot of respect for what that staff and those players are doing. And we knew it was going to be a challenge."

"Obviously, we didn't play the way we wanted to play in the first half on either side of the ball. But I thought the guys really responded and controlled the game after that."

"It's what you've got to do during this time of year. You've got to find a way to win. You've seen it all across the country; it's hard to do. But we won, and I'm very proud of that and this group. It sets up a fun opportunity for us next week."

Lincoln Riley Addresses What he Said at Halftime During USC Struggles

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sidelines in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'll probably have to paraphrase a little bit. I wasn't really happy, but I didn't really care about the score."

"We just didn't play like us. I thought our edge and some of the things this team has done very consistently throughout the year; I didn't see that."

"I thought we were pretty juiced up early, but then we didn't get some of the momentum or finish our drives. We kind of limped our way toward the end of the half."

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams (0) celebrates after he intercepts a pass intended for Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (13) during the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"But I was confident that they would respond, and they did like they have all year."

"It was a complete ball. We started finishing drives on offense. Obviously, the turnovers we got were huge, and you see the difference when you make those. It changes everything. [Cornerback] Prophet Brown and all those guys getting three picks were enormous. We started to do a better job on third downs and everything.

"We just started to play good ball and complimenting one another. It just kept building, and it was fun to see the team humming from there in the second half."

Lincoln Riley Immediately Addresses Pivotal UCLA Showdown

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I like this team a lot. We've busted our tail to give us this opportunity."

"This game is always a fun game every year. But especially when these games have extra meaning behind them. Kind of like our one the first year."

"It'll be a fun opportunity [in Pasadena]. But we're going to enjoy this one because these guys deserve this moment. But we're certainly excited to get back to work and start preparing."

Lincoln Riley Gives Marcellus Williams his Roses

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans players run on to the field for the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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"Another guy who's continued to persevere in this program. He's one of the guys we continue to trust the most."

"He's had times where he was a full-time starter and played some reps for us. Then there were times he didn't play much for us."

"But what I loved about him is that you know he'll come ready to play. You always know he's going to be prepared, and he's an incredibly dependable player and person. I think some of those big moments tonight, we had a lot of trust in getting him out there and getting him more involved than he's been.

"And he came out and played well. He certainly impacted the game in a few other areas that were very important."

USC Seniors Get More Praise

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) is given a lift after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The seniors have driven it. The seniors have been the key to the whole thing."

"Because when we started thinking about what this team will look like, that was one of our biggest challenges: How can we mesh our some of the old guys who have been in here with the new guys who would make an impact."

"I think our senior's ability to lead these guys, bring them along, and to know that some of these guys would play big roles and embrace that, and show these guys the way have been important. I think it's been key to these young guys being able to produce the way they have."

"And I think these guys, like Prophet and Jayden and so many of them, have set such a great example for our young guys on the expectations of our program, how we go about our business day-to-day, and how you carry yourself. These guys' impact will live on year after year here. That's why we're so appreciative of them."

Red Zone Offense Becomes Effective

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) gets loose from Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Jayvon Parker (97) and goes for 7 yards and first down in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I give the offensive line and tight ends credit. I thought they blocked well, and Waymo [running back Waymond Jordan] and [fellow running back] King Miller executed."

"We got on who we were supposed to be on. We got movement and made guys miss. The backs were able to gain some momentum."

"It's hard to be a great red zone team when you don't run the ball effectively."

Trent Mosley Growth Highlighted

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) gains 15 yards and a first down as he pushes off Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jamare Glasker (4) during the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's grown a lot. He's a very steady player who comes to work every single say."

"He's very diligent and you see the athletic ability in place. But he's a very smart player."

"He makes very few mental mistakes, and that's why he's getting some of the opportunities. It's also why he's got the trust of the staff, of Jayden, and the other guys."

"He's a high impact player and he showed it again tonight."

FInal Shoutout Goes to USC Fans

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, with head strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll, lead the team on to the field for the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I just want to say thank you to the fans. We've had a hell of a two-year run at the Coliseum."

"I don't know what the record is, but it's really good, with maybe one loss. I'm very appreciative of the atmosphere that's been created here."

"Our guys have loved playing here over the last couple of years. It's been a tremendous home-field advantage and a pleasure to play here."

"I just want to say thank you to everybody out there."

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