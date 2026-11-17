Emotions will run high for the USC Trojans in the next two games. One involves the annual battle of Los Angeles showdown against No. 4 UCLA.

But the one coming first on Nov. 21 takes on an emotional meaning too; for coach Lincoln Riley and his senior class.

USC's showdown against Maryland marks the last time the 2026 senior class takes the field inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Riley discussed the emotions of senior day during his Nov. 16 appearance on Trojans Live, including sharing a poignant message to his seniors.

Lincoln Riley's Message for 2026 USC Senior Class

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even Riley himself is acknowledging that senior day has come way quicker than originally thought.

"It doesn't seem real that our last home game is coming up," Riley said. "This one has really flown by."

He outlined a simple goal before facing the Terrapins, though.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches his players warm up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We want to make this game representative of what this team is all about and have one last great memory there in the Coliseum," Riley said.

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But Riley dropped this message for the ones who will step into the Coliseum for their final regular season game ever inside the home venue.

"I try to remind our guys, that you don't forget where we're at. Don't forget that the Coliseum is our home stadium, one of the greatest stadiums in the world. We get to play football and coach here. We should never take that for granted," Riley said.

Notable Seniors Who'll Play in the Coliseum One More Time

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Lee Beebe Jr. (29) runs the ball with Southern California Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) defending during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The roars will get loud once the following seniors get announced before the USC-Maryland showdown.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava: He arrived via UNLV and embraced the USC culture right away. Maiava showed improvement passing wise each season as well under Riley. Fans will certainly remember Maiava leading the 30-18 upset of Ohio State on Halloween that caused them to storm the field. Maiava earns a chance to win his 20th career game at USC by beating the Terps on Nov. 21.

Running back Waymond Jordan: The redshirt senior formed a stout tandem with fellow running back King Miller. But Jordan arrived as a rare junior college talent to USC. He owns 962 rushing yards with eight touchdowns leading into his last Coliseum appearance.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) is defended by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Preston Zachman (6) during the first quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Prophet Brown: The longtime cornerback likely will have the most emotional run out to the field. His career began with former coach Clay Helton in 2021. Brown, though, chose to stick with Riley and refused to enter the transfer portal, which means he'll be celebrated for his loyatly toward USC too.

Safety Christian Pierce: Like Brown, Pierce rode with USC through thick and thin. He joined Riley and USC's 2023 class and eventually became a 50-60 tackle performer.

Also, key defensive tackle transfer Alex VanSumeren came as a redshirt senior from Michigan State. He gets to help anchor the trenches one more time. VanSumeren became lauded for his leadership and run stuffing ability. Cornerback Jontez Williams arrived as another redshirt senior from Iowa State and immediately rose to starter. He'll also experience the Coliseum one more time.

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