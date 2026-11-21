The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have a 2026 senior class to send off. Their Nov. 21 showdown against Maryland marks the final regular season game inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

But of course, Riley and USC would want these seniors to leave with one last victory inside the historic venue. Time for one final preview before USC-Maryland kicks off.

Who From USC Wants 1 More Home Win

USC's Jayden Maiava (14) during the Indiana versus University of Southern California football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It starts with quarterback Jayden Maiava. He arrived to the Land of Troy as a previously under-recruited passer who settled for UNLV post COVID-19. Now he leaves as USC's latest beloved quarterback.

But Trojan fans and Riley know Maiava wants one last home win before he focuses on his post-USC life, which involves the 2027 NFL Draft. Riley's already shared what he hopes to see more of from Maiava, particularly against the Terrapins.

"It'll be important for him to ID some of the times when he's got those opportunities [to run]. Because when defenses have to defend that, it does change the way the game is played, and it certainly takes the stress of the offense," Riley said to reporters over Zoom on Nov. 19.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game feels perfect for Maiava to use his legs while facing a struggling Terps defense.

But Maiava isn't the only senior who wants one last Coliseum victory. Count on corrnerback Prophet Brown, one of the last coach Clay Helton recruits, to want a win inside the "Coli" too. Same with safety Christian Pierce, who's another senior bound to be honored.

Could USC Seniors Still Come Back?

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) celebrates after sacking Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland may not be the final USC home game for some seniors, however. Especially if they're able to be granted one more year of eligibility.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren could position himself for one more year, due largely to a past injury he sustained. The Michigan State transfer arrived as a redshirt senior, though, and has played five seasons of college football. So it's not guaranteed he'll consider a return after the 2026 season.

Cornerback Jontez Williams lands on the same boat as VanSumeren. He too arrived as a prized transfer (came via Iowa State) and earned one more year. But Williams also has battled injuries, which could also allow him to gain a sixth year if he chooses to go through the NCAA loopholes to return at USC.

Edge rusher Braylan Shelby is one more who could go this route, who's upgraded to probable for the Maryland game. Shelby was a 2023 commit, though, so he could earn his fifth season compared to the aforementioned transfers.

Road to College Football Playoff in Limbo

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) returns an interception with Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) defending during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC still has a path to the 2026 College Football Playoff. Except the Trojans don't control their own destiny...and face a very slim chance.

They would need lots of external factors to play into their favor, including beating Maryland and then upsetting UCLA the following week. But even at 9-3, USC still needs immense help. Indiana's 27-13 win over the Trojans altered USC's path. USC will need several teams ranked ahead of its 18th spot to help them out.

USC holds an 8.9 percent chance to make the playoff according to ESPN Football Power Index ratings. The Trojans will mostly need the two-loss crew of Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, BYU and Iowa to lose its next two games to make the road clearer. All five finishing 9-3 likely won't help USC due to their higher ranking. Meanwhile, three-loss Oregon holds the tiebreaker over USC thanks to its Sept. 26 win. So the Ducks and Trojans finishing with identical records hands Oregon the edge.

Final Prediction of Last Coliseum Contest

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) is defended by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Preston Zachman (6) during the first quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FanDuel lists USC as a heavy 17.5-point favorite. The Trojans have their final, most winnable, game here.

Yet the 2026 CFB season has seen countless of upsets. And Maryland looks more different the last two weeks, as the Terps will ride a two-game winning streak into LA. Maryland can score points in averaging 27.3 points per game and brings 70-catch wide receiver target Chris Durr Jr., who'll test the USC secondary.

Furthermore, Maryland has defeated a Riley-led USC team before back in 2024. The Terps still have players leftover from that victory. But USC faces a Maryland team undergoing a transition period, which hands the Trojans the advantage here.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.