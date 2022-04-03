Skip to main content

Lincoln Riley Reveals Which USC Player Is 'Rapidly Improving'

Riley: "Raw as a player, but rapidly improving."

USC head coach Lincoln Riley spoke with reporters on Saturday, following the Trojans' sixth spring football practice. Riley shared his evaluations on how the team is progressing overall, and highlighted two players who have impressed him so far.

"Very explosive. He's been fun to work with," Riley said of wide receiver Tahj Washington.

"[His] suddenness and playmaking ability are apparent. An extremely hard worker. He's one of our guys that's been gold plated already. Raw as a player, but rapidly improving. [His] suddenness and playmaking ability are apparent."

Riley also spoke about freshman wideout Kyron Ware-Hudson, who will compete for playing time next season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"Kyron's had a really good spring. I've really been impressed with him. His consistency, making a lot of tough catches. He was a guy recently that had a [minor] injury … Thought it was gonna keep him out for a bunch of days, and he was back on the field the very next day. So he's shown a lot of toughness and reliability."

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

Washington transferred to USC from Memphis in the fall of 2021. He started in 11 games last season and recorded 54 receptions for 602 yards with one TD. Ware-Hudson appeared in one game last season for the Men of Troy. He tallied two passes for 4 yards.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17294581
Football

Jaxson Dart Reveals Why He Transferred to Ole Miss

By Claudette Montana Pattison23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 10.36.42 AM
Football

Donte Williams Talks Spring Football & DB Group

By All Trojans StaffApr 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 1.18.41 PM
Football

USC WR Brenden Rice Shares 2022 Spring Goals

By Talia MassiMar 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-30 at 11.29.55 AM
Football

Spring Ball: USC Offensive Lineman Courtland Ford Dishes on 'Team Morale'

By All Trojans StaffMar 31, 2022
USATSI_8124587
Football

USC Wide Receiver Makes Major NIL Move

By All Trojans StaffMar 30, 2022
USATSI_16829539
Football

USC Teammate Reveals QB Miller Moss: More 'Poised' This Spring

By All Trojans StaffMar 30, 2022
USATSI_10504644
Football

Lincoln Riley Provides Encouraging Update on USC's Offensive Line

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-30 at 10.14.05 AM
Football

Lincoln Riley: 'Excited About The Way We're Practicing'

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 30, 2022