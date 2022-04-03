Lincoln Riley Reveals Which USC Player Is 'Rapidly Improving'

USC head coach Lincoln Riley spoke with reporters on Saturday, following the Trojans' sixth spring football practice. Riley shared his evaluations on how the team is progressing overall, and highlighted two players who have impressed him so far.

"Very explosive. He's been fun to work with," Riley said of wide receiver Tahj Washington.

"[His] suddenness and playmaking ability are apparent. An extremely hard worker. He's one of our guys that's been gold plated already. Raw as a player, but rapidly improving. [His] suddenness and playmaking ability are apparent."

Riley also spoke about freshman wideout Kyron Ware-Hudson, who will compete for playing time next season.

"Kyron's had a really good spring. I've really been impressed with him. His consistency, making a lot of tough catches. He was a guy recently that had a [minor] injury … Thought it was gonna keep him out for a bunch of days, and he was back on the field the very next day. So he's shown a lot of toughness and reliability."



Washington transferred to USC from Memphis in the fall of 2021. He started in 11 games last season and recorded 54 receptions for 602 yards with one TD. Ware-Hudson appeared in one game last season for the Men of Troy. He tallied two passes for 4 yards.

