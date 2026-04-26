Local Freshman Emerging as Hidden Gem in USC’s Top-Ranked Recruiting Class

USC went into last season with almost the entirety of its recruiting class assembled but kept a couple of spots open to continue evaluating players in the fall.

One of those players was local three-star cornerback Jayden Crowder, who starred at Trinity League power Santa Margarita (Calif.). Crowder visited the Trojans in early October for its win over Michigan and walked away with an offer from the Trojans that weekend.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Crowder had been committed to Cal for almost a year but the lure of playing for his hometown school immediately caught his attention and he flipped his pledge less than a week later.

He joined two of his high school teammates, receiver Trent Mosley and defensive end Simote Katoanga at Southern Cal. All three freshmen were key figures of a Santa Margarita team that won an Open Division state championship this past fall under the direction of former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer.

Crowder helped strengthen the Trojans pipeline with the Trinity League. He is one of eight freshmen from the prestigious conference, a pipeline that has extended into 2027 class and started to make its way into future classes.

Jayden Crowder Makes Strong First Impression

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Crowder had a good spring on the field. However, it wasn’t just his skillset that made a strong impression on USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, but his ability to be coachable.

“He's a technician. He's another guy that do anything and everything I ask of him and that’s not normal as a freshman," Reed said. "You have guys who have been with their trainer for their whole life, so you’re still trying to do stuff that your trainer taught you to do, which I understand. It's my job to break habits. I don't get mad at them for doing something that they've been doing their whole life, and it's gonna take time to fix it.

“My thing is, over the course of time, you start working on fixing now, if it's not beneficial for this scheme, it's not beneficial for your game, if it's hurting you in any kind of way. That kid, he gets it right there. If I say, ‘hey Jay, you got this, ‘alright coach how you want do it?’ He's a dog for his size. He'll come up and bite, and that's all you can ask for. In the pass game, he's sticky in coverage. The sky’s the limit for that young man.”

Depth in the Cornerback Room

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Crowder is one of six defensive backs the Trojans signed in the 2026 class, which included a pair of four-star cornerbacks Elbert “Rock” Hill and Brandon Lockhart.

All three joined a cornerback room that features redshirt sophomore Marcelles Williams, who started 11 games in 2025 and redshirt freshman RJ Sermons, a local prospect who originally was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class, before reclassifying last summer.

Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams, the No. 1 cornerback in the portal this past cycle and redshirt sophomore Chasen Johnson are both coming off significant knee injuries but are expected to be fully cleared this summer. Carrington Pierce, the younger brother of safety Christian Pierce, transferred from Oklahoma State.

Even with what the Trojans have returning and what they added in the portal, Reed still has the expectation that his freshman will be ready from day one.

“I tell my guys all the time, if you want to go somewhere and redshirt, don't come here," Reed said. "I'm looking to play you as a freshman. I don't care one star, two star. It don't matter, if you're ready to play, I’ll play you. If you're not ready to play, that doesn't mean you're a bad football player. You're just not ready to play. My message to all my guys that I recruit, come here ready to play, because I'm ready to put you in.”

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