Looking At USC's 2021 QB Room

USC has stacked the quarterback position heading into 2021, but who will land the backup slot behind Slovis?

The USC Trojans have excelled in the recruiting game this year, but specifically in bringing in two top ranked quarterbacks for the 2021 season. Miller Moss (Mission Hills, CA) and Jaxson Dart (Kaysville, UT). Both new prospects signed with USC in December and they will be competing for that backup spot behind assumed starting quarterback Kedon Slovis next year.

Slovis is likely to be the front runner and returning starter at the quarterback position in 2021. After coming in as a true freshman following JT Daniels injury, the Arizona native solidified his role as the Trojans go-to man. However, one struggle that Slovis has faced during his time in college is avoiding injury.

During the 2019 season he acquired an elbow injury during the Holiday Bowl and had to leave the game. Although he was able to play in every single contest this [2020] season, fans noticed that he took quite a few beatings in USC's six game stint. Looking back at the Pac-12 Championship title game vs. Oregon, Slovis was sacked towards the end of the game and left the field with a questionable injury status. USC Athletics and Clay Helton made it clear that he would have likely not been available for a bowl game due to injury.

Slovis finished the 2020 season with a 67% completion rating for 1,921 yards and 17 touchdowns passes. The sophomore finished first in the Pac-12 conference in completions with 29.5 and passing yards per game with 32.03.

Another questionable factor for next season, is USC's offensive line. After losing their No.1 offensive linemen in Alijah Vera-Tucker to the NFL draft, the team will need to adjust to fill his void. If Slovis can stay healthy next year he should likely be the candidate to emerge as QB1 once again. However, having two stellar top ranked 2021 backup's to add some depth always helps.

Moss and Dart are not shy when it comes to confidence in competition. If anything, it is what drives these two. Both athletes were part of SI All American's top ranked quarterback prospects heading into the 2021 season.

SI All American posted this evaluation of Miller Moss in July:

Athleticism: Solid foot quickness in drops and sets up with good lower leverage. 2-count thrower with excellent release quickness and delivery. Flashes ability to change arm slots and perform off-platform throws. Ball comes out of hand naturally crisp with good spin. Solid at manipulating velocity with good touch on fades and back-shoulder throws.

Instincts: Good judgement and varies appropriate trajectory on throws. Good pocket awareness with solid feel for rush and willing to climb up back into pocket interior to elude perimeter rushers. Able to find throwing lanes. See-it/throw-it type with very good accuracy in intermediate passing game and good deep-ball accuracy.

SI All American posted this evaluation of Jaxson Dart in October:

"Dart has had an exceptionally productive senior season due to possessing several noticeable traits."

"He works just about exclusively from the gun, and has operated with solid bounce in his lower half and light feet. Corner Canyon seems to run a number of flood and leveled concepts in the passing game, which give Dart defined reads through half-field progressions from both 3x1 and 2x2 sets in which he has delivered with solid rhythm. However, more impressively, is how Dart has played in second reactions or "reaction phase" of plays."

Just yesterday, Dart was named MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year.

Bottom Line: One thing USC lacked this year was depth at the QB position. One big question that remained all season was if Kedon Slovis became injured or had COVID-19 who would step up? Matt Fink was probably the Trojans next best option, however he lacked consistent experience in a QB1 role. Bringing in two top ranked QB's for 2021 definitely will add some much needed depth to the quarterback room, and likely help Clay Helton sleep a little better at night.

You May Also Like:

[Jaxson Dart Named Max Preps Player of the Year]

[Nelson Agholor Upset With Raiders After Loss to Dolphins]

[Marlon Tuipulotu Goes Beast Mode]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter: @kimberlyjbecker

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.