Jaxson Dart Named Max Preps Player Of The Year

Exciting news was announced today for the 2021 Canyon Corner [UT] quarterback and USC signee Jaxson Dart. The Utah native was named to the MaxPreps National Player of the Year honor.

USC Football took to twitter to show support for one of their newest quarterbacks.

Dart signed with the Trojans during the early signing date of December 16. He had a stellar senior season at Corner Canyon HS and led his team to a 14-0 record with 4,691 passing yards, a 69.6 % [completion percentage], 67 touchdowns and four interceptions. Dart was also named MaxPreps Utah Player of the Year earlier this year.

Per MaxPreps, "the 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior quarterback broke the state record with 67 touchdown passes while his 4,691 passing yards passing are good for second all-time in a single season. Dart added 1,195 yards and 12 scores on the ground. He finished as the nation's leader in passing yards and touchdowns."

The Utah native was a huge pickup for the Trojans 2021 recruiting cycle. Especially after top prospect and elite QB Jake Garcia de-committed from USC and picked the Miami Hurricanes as his final landing spot.

Leading up to Dart's commitment announcement the Utah native said, “I feel like it's QBU [USC], it seems like every starting QB that goes there gets put into the league. Kind of the same situation with ASU, they feel Kedon [Slovis] is going to go to the NFL and they need the next man up. Going there, they get incredible receivers and talent, so you'd be surrounded with a bunch of dudes.”

Dart is one of two quarterbacks to join the Trojans 2021 class, California native Miller Moss will also enroll early alongside Dart at USC.

- Here is SI All American's evaluation of Jaxson Dart -

"Dart has had an exceptionally productive senior season due to possessing several noticeable traits," SI All-American's Edwin Weathersby II said.

"He works just about exclusively from the gun, and has operated with solid bounce in his lower half and light feet. Corner Canyon seems to run a number of flood and leveled concepts in the passing game, which give Dart defined reads through half-field progressions from both 3x1 and 2x2 sets in which he has delivered with solid rhythm. However, more impressively, is how Dart has played in second reactions or "reaction phase" of plays."

