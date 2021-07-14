LOOK: USC Cornerback Shines at Space Jam 2 Premiere Alongside Lebron James

Sports Illustrated home
LOOK: Ceyair Wright Shines at Space Jam 2 Premiere Alongside Lebron James

The former four-star athlete stars in Space Jam: A New Legacy.
Author:
Publish date:

USC freshman Ceyair Wright is already making noise in Hollywood.

The Loyola High School graduate stars in Space Jam: A New Legacy, alongside current Los Angeles Lakers forward, LeBron James. Wright plays the son of the NBA All-Star.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Wright started, "modeling at age 5 and working in commercials by age 9, and one of the reasons he chose USC was the opportunity to keep studying football and acting and pursue both of his passions."

Wright told the Los Angeles Times, “When I was in the recruiting process, that was one thing I was looking for,” he said. “Who was going to accommodate that? Coach Helton said we have a lot of two-sport athletes and know that acting is something you’re passionate about and could use as a second sport for opportunities.”

The USC cornerback was spotted at the movie premiere alongside Lebron James and signer John Legend. The release date for the film is July 16, ahead of the 2021 football season. 

Ceyair Wright Space Jam 2 Premiere 

Ceyair Wright Space Jam 2 Premiere 

Wright was considered one of the best athletes in the 2021 recruiting class. He was a four-star prospect, and the No. 77 overall recruit, per 247Sports' composite rankings

The California native committed to USC back in January during NBC's All-American Bowl Declaration Show.

