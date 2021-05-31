LOOK: USC Football's Summer Enrollees Touch Down on Campus

The rest of USC's 2021 class has arrived on campus...

USC's 2021 freshman have officially arrived on campus.

USC Football took to social media to share pictures of Clay Helton and staff moving in their new players.

Among the group is Mater Dei WR Kyron Ware-Hudson, Carrollwood Day TE Michael Trigg, Monterey Trail CB Prophet Brown, and St. John Bosco OL Maximus Gibbs.

The Trojans new summer enrollees join USC's 2021 recruits who joined the squad this spring.

USC had several players enroll early, which included Corner Canyon QB Jaxson Dart, Bishop Alemany QB Miller Moss, Grace Brethren DL Jay Toia, Narbonne ATH Anthony Beavers Jr., Katy HS RB Brandon Campbell, Desert Pines WR Michael Jackson, John Muir HS DB Calen Bullock, Warren HS DB Xamarion Gordon, Lake Travis HS TE Lake McRee and Lincoln HS LB Julien Simon.

*Note: Jay Toia has reportedly entered the transfer portal*

[READ: Defensive Tackle Jay Toia Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal]

Freshman QB Jaxson Dart - USC Spring Showcase - Courtesy USC Athletics

Not pictured above is Centennial DL Korey Foreman, Mater Dei LB Raesjon Davis, Bishop Alemany ATH Jaylin Smith, J Serra Catholic OT Mason Murphy, DeMatha Catholic DL Colin Mobley, Memorial WR Joseph Manjack, Loyola HS CB Ceyair Wright, and Calallen IOL Ty Buchanan who are all expected to touch-down on campus prior to fall camp.

----

You may also like:

[READ: Former USC Star Reveals 'COVID Essentially Saved My Life']

[READ: Report Predicts if Alabama Can Flip Domani Jackson's Recruitment]

[Top DL 2021 Prospect Plans Visit to USC]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com