Los Angeles Rams Superstar Myles Garrett Pays Visit to USC Trojans

You never know who might show up at USC.

For years, it was former Los Angeles Rams and future of Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who was coached by former Trojans defensive tackles coach Eric Henderson.

Jun 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett looks on prior to throwing out the honorary first pitch before a game between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett working out at USC



Via @jjbdagreat Instagram pic.twitter.com/83atsLhhOg — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) June 19, 2026

USC saw a new future Hall of Fame defensive lineman with the Rams make an appearance on Friday. Myles Garrett worked out at Southern Cal as Los Angeles coach Sean McVay canceled his team's minicamp this week.

Garrett, a seven-time first team All-Pro and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, was sent from the Cleveland Browns to the Rams in a blockbuster trade on June 1.

Garrett’s presence on campus provides the perfect example for USC players to see how a professional operates behind the scenes and an opportunity soak up knowledge from one of the greatest to ever do it on the defensive side of the ball.

USC Summer Workouts

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Rams won’t report again until training camp in late July. As for the Trojans, their offseason program under strength coach Trumain Carroll is fully underway as the season is just over two months away.

USC hired Carroll away from Kansas State last May. They underwent a winter workouts with him earlier this year for the first time and the results were noticeable. Players such as running back King Miller and defensive back Alex Graham, two key players for the Trojans this season, had transformed their bodies in just a few months and they weren’t the only ones.

“Culture wise, the guys as good as it gets. Those guys are scared to death of him in a great way," said USC linebackers coach Mike Ekeler in April. "They're gonna toe that line. They've got discipline, they got toughness, they got accountability. He demands all that, and he loves those guys, and they know it.

“When you're as demanding as Tru is, and on top of it, those guys know it's coming from a place, that he wants the best for you, and genuinely cares about you as a person, that's why it works.”

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In order for the program to take that next step, it has to be a top down approach. Every part of the staff pulling the weight with the same goal in mind.

“Coach Tru is one of the best in the country in his profession,” said USC running backs coach Anthony Jones. “We have a great line of assistants, as well as the nutrition staff, as well as the medical staff. It's been a holistic approach of getting our guys, not just King, all of our guys to where they should be.

“Obviously, playing in the Big Ten presents its challenges with playing some games across the country and playing on the road and just the quality of opponents that we play every week. You have to be in physically good shape to do that. I think King has done a really good job of transforming his body and putting this putting himself in a position to really go out and have an explosive sophomore season.”

Defensive Lineman Turn Heads in the Weight Room

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, center, runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A pair of USC defensive lineman, sophomore Floyd Boucard and junior Jide Abasiri, posted videos of them squatting massive weight on Friday.

Boucard earned the spot in the rotation as a true freshman last season and is looking to take that next step in 2026. Abasiri is another player the Trojans need to take the next step this fall. The Minnesota native saw action in all 13 games, including nine starts last season.

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