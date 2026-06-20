Los Angeles Rams Superstar Myles Garrett Pays Visit to USC Trojans
In this story:
You never know who might show up at USC.
For years, it was former Los Angeles Rams and future of Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who was coached by former Trojans defensive tackles coach Eric Henderson.
USC saw a new future Hall of Fame defensive lineman with the Rams make an appearance on Friday. Myles Garrett worked out at Southern Cal as Los Angeles coach Sean McVay canceled his team's minicamp this week.
Garrett, a seven-time first team All-Pro and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, was sent from the Cleveland Browns to the Rams in a blockbuster trade on June 1.
Garrett’s presence on campus provides the perfect example for USC players to see how a professional operates behind the scenes and an opportunity soak up knowledge from one of the greatest to ever do it on the defensive side of the ball.
USC Summer Workouts
The Rams won’t report again until training camp in late July. As for the Trojans, their offseason program under strength coach Trumain Carroll is fully underway as the season is just over two months away.
USC hired Carroll away from Kansas State last May. They underwent a winter workouts with him earlier this year for the first time and the results were noticeable. Players such as running back King Miller and defensive back Alex Graham, two key players for the Trojans this season, had transformed their bodies in just a few months and they weren’t the only ones.
“Culture wise, the guys as good as it gets. Those guys are scared to death of him in a great way," said USC linebackers coach Mike Ekeler in April. "They're gonna toe that line. They've got discipline, they got toughness, they got accountability. He demands all that, and he loves those guys, and they know it.
“When you're as demanding as Tru is, and on top of it, those guys know it's coming from a place, that he wants the best for you, and genuinely cares about you as a person, that's why it works.”
In order for the program to take that next step, it has to be a top down approach. Every part of the staff pulling the weight with the same goal in mind.
“Coach Tru is one of the best in the country in his profession,” said USC running backs coach Anthony Jones. “We have a great line of assistants, as well as the nutrition staff, as well as the medical staff. It's been a holistic approach of getting our guys, not just King, all of our guys to where they should be.
“Obviously, playing in the Big Ten presents its challenges with playing some games across the country and playing on the road and just the quality of opponents that we play every week. You have to be in physically good shape to do that. I think King has done a really good job of transforming his body and putting this putting himself in a position to really go out and have an explosive sophomore season.”
Defensive Lineman Turn Heads in the Weight Room
A pair of USC defensive lineman, sophomore Floyd Boucard and junior Jide Abasiri, posted videos of them squatting massive weight on Friday.
Boucard earned the spot in the rotation as a true freshman last season and is looking to take that next step in 2026. Abasiri is another player the Trojans need to take the next step this fall. The Minnesota native saw action in all 13 games, including nine starts last season.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.Follow khollowell_