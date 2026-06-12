Five-Star Recruit Tyzon Swann Provides Encouraging Update Following USC Visit

Los Angeles — Henry E. Lackey (Md.) 2028 five-star defensive lineman Tyzon Swann arrived at USC on Wednesday, June 10 and remained on campus the next day to workout with defensive line coach Skyler Jones.

Swann, the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, was not only making his first ever visit to USC, but it was his time in the state of California.

Tyzon Swann Eyes Return Visit to USC

Henry E. Lackey (Md.) 2028 defensive lineman Tyzon Swann | @khollowell_

Swann was blown away by his time on campus the past couple of days. He got an in-depth look at the football program and the campus.

The highly touted defensive prospect said following Thursday's workout that he plans to return to Southern Cal at least once in the fall but would like to attend more than one game.

And for one of those games, he plans to return with his cousin, Chicago Bears quarterback and 2022 USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. The former Trojans signal-caller has frequently returned to campus since he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Bears in 2024.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The five-star recruit was able to link up with USC freshman defensive end Luke Wafle and sophomore defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, a pair of highly sought-after out-of-state recruits each of the last two cycles. Two players that have come a long way to suit up for the Trojans.

Swann is highly coveted across the country. He was at Alabama and LSU earlier this month before heading out west. And his itinerary will continue to be busy next week with trips to schools such as Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, West Virginia, among others. But Swann made it clear that the Trojans are firmly in the mix as he heads into his junior season.

Talented Defensive Line Group at USC

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Swann was one of the headliners of an impressive group of defensive linemen that worked out at USC on Thursday.

Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman and USC commit Alifeleti “Tolo” Tuihalamaka has been on campus all week and worked out again with Jones on Thursday. The local product moved up in the latest 247Sports ranking and is now rated as the No. 143 overall prospect and No. 15 defensive lineman and watching him on Thursday it’s easy to see why.

Tuihalamaka drew strong reactions from the Trojans staff while going through drills, most notably from defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, who was in awe of the USC commit.

Orem (Utah) 2028 four-star edge and top 100 prospect Major Stokes was a recruit that Trojan personnel members pointed out before the workout began and he was incredibly impressive. He drew praise from defensive coach Shaun Nua throughout the afternoon.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2030 edge KJ Herndon is a rising freshman but already holds an offer USC, among many other high-profile programs. Herndon stands at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds and certainly is someone that could be a five-star prospect down the line.

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