USC Running Back King Miller Turning the Page After Breakout Season

After a slew of injuries ravaged the USC Trojans running back room by the halfway point of the season, they turned to fourth-string walk-on King Miller.

Miller was a pivotal fixture in the Trojans offense down the stretch and emerged as one the top backs in the Big Ten, rushing for 972 yards on 156 carries and eight touchdowns. Miller added 16 receptions for 111 yards.

King Miller Enters a New Chapter

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It was a spectacular season for the local product and one the Trojan faithful won’t soon forget, but that year is over and Miller is moving onto what’s next.

“Yeah, it happened. But I'm on to the next,” Miller said. “I was ready to come back and get out here with my guys. Now it's time to take it up a knot.”

Miller is no longer a curiosity in college football, he’s in the spotlight and playing a premier position for a program with a rich history at it. Now comes expectations.

This offseason has been all about taking the next step and taking care of his body. Miller is up to 215 pounds this spring and has noticeably put on muscle working with strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll.

“Coach Tru been having us going crazy in there right now. But everything's been developing," Miller said.

Miller is still only a redshirt sophomore, but he was a significant contributor a year ago and currently plays on a roster that has 46 true or redshirt freshman. The Trojans running back has found himself becoming more vocal but also leads with his actions.

“I really come out here and just try to be an example. No matter what it is,” Miller said.

Changing Numbers This Offseason

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Turning the page has almost meant changing some things up next season. Miller was one of a number of players that changed their numbers this spring, going from No. 30 to No. 8, previously worn by receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. He opened up on Tuesday about his new number.

“I love it. It's a blessing, especially the history here with the No. 8, with Kobe [Bryant]. He wore it very well, and I'm just trying to carry on whatever I have with it but 30 is always going to be in my heart.”

New Running Back Duo at USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miller will be part of a two-headed rushing attack for the Trojans in 2026, with Waymond Jordan, who is returning from an ankle injury that cost him the second half of last season. Before Miller stepped in the second week of October, Jordan was the team’s leading rusher.

The former No. 1 ranked JUCO running back was a perfect fit in the Trojans counter run scheme. He and Miller will run behind an offensive line that returns all five starters but also signed four blue-chip prospects that are capable of shaking things up.

“We hang out all the time. If we're in the building, we're going to be either getting recovery together or at the same racks every day in the weight room to push each other to the best,” Miller said. “We honestly know what we are capable of this year. We already feel like ourselves. We got the best back duo in the nation. That's how we carry ourselves in and out of this building, regardless of its schoolwork, training or recovery, we make sure each other get what's needed.“