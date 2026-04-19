Four Takeaways from USC Coach Skyler Jones’ Media Availability

Defensive line is expected to be one of the deepest units on the USC Trojans roster. It’s a combination of returning and experienced veterans, transfer portal additions, and highly touted freshmen from their No. 1 class.

Skyler Jones was promoted from analyst to defensive line coach when Eric Henderson was hired by the Washington Commanders in early February, and he spoke to the media after USC's spring practice. Here are four takeaways.

Local Freshman Makes Noise in Spring Practice

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Freshman defensive tackle Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui helped restart the Mater Dei (Calif.) to USC pipeline when he flipped his commitment from Oregon last spring. The Trojans ended up signing four blue-chip recruits from the Trinity League power in the 2026 class.

Topui and Jones have a strong relationship that dates back to when the Trojans defensive line coach was on the Ducks staff and started recruiting the local product when he was a freshman in high school. Topui has ideal size at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds. He packs a ton of power and combining it with his quickness allows him to be a disruptive player in the interior.

“Tom is super twitchy. Tom has a really good first step where he can just get off the ball and go,” Jones said. “He got a track runner first step. He does a good job getting off the ball, being able to penetrate gaps, but he also does a great job of playing with his hands, striking blocks, being able to anchor it as well. Even if we're doing movements, good lateral steps and being able to quickly get back vertical upfield.”

Creating Position Flexibility on the Defensive Front

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Junior defensive tackle Jide Abasiri revealed during spring practice that he had been taking reps at defensive end as well. It’s all part of a bigger picture for the Trojans defensive front.

“When we got here in 2024, our objective was how can we build this defensive line to make it look like NFL defensive line,” Jones said. “I was blessed to work with the Rams for one year, and the main thing that we looked at when we were going into the draft and looking for guys, we wanted to find guys that had position flexibility because in the NFL, you can only have six guys on the active roster on gameday.

“How can we do the exact same thing in college, and just from a body type structure, we try to recruit the same. We don't try to recruit guys that can only do one thing, we need guys that can do multiple things, because at the end of the day, it helps those guys out in the future, and then it also helps us out as well. Now, we can run multiple structures from a defensive standpoint.”

Anthony Lucas, who is headed off to the NFL, and senior Braylan Shelby are two defensive ends that kicked inside last season during passing situations. Freshmen defensive ends Simote Katoanga and Braeden Jones are two guys that have the size and versatility to move inside as well. Sophomore defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart would be another player to watch in that regard.

Iron Sharpens Iron

(#43) Breck Kolojay, OL, 6'6, 317 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Southern Cal loaded up in the trenches this past recruiting cycle to strengthen two of their strongest units heading into next season. It has create some intense battles at the line of scrimmage this spring, which only makes them better on both sides of the ball.

“You want to see an offensive line that is able to move guys off of the ball,” Jones said. “I think Zach [Hanson] does a really good job of teaching those guys and making those guys be physical. They're not afraid of nothing. I want to just point out they do it as a collective. And then you look at the young guys that we got on the line.

“Those kids are special, and they're going to be really good. Where they at right now, all this is doing is helping us out, because it's not a drop off. We put our young guys in, and our young guys go against the older guys. They have their younger guys in and our older guys go against those guys.”

USC saw plenty of Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren last season, who presented plenty of his own challenges. Abasiri is in an experienced player as he enters his third season with the program and Stewart was a Freshman All-American in 2025. Jamaal Jarrett is a massive human being at 6-foot-5 and 375 pounds.

Offensive tackle Elijah Paige and guard Alani Noa are two-year starters. Redshirt junior guard Tobias Raymond is a veteran that continues to ascend after becoming a full-time starter last season. Freshmen offensive linemen Breck Kolojay, Keenyi Pepe and Vlad Dyakonov all earned lofty praise in the spring. Iron sharpers iron and competition breeds excellence.

Taking on a New Role

USC Trojans defensive line coach Skyler Jones and defensive end Kameryn Crawford | USC Trojans on SI

USC decided to promote from within the program when Henderson departed the offseason. Jones worked and earned his way to this golden opportunity and has been embraced every moment of it.

“It's been awesome, it's been amazing. Is it different, yes. Is the work different, I'm still doing the same work that I did before,” Jones said. “From a crew standpoint, I'm still recruiting. I'm still involved in everything, so everything that I've done before, I'm still doing the exact same thing. We’re like a unit, I call us a dream team. Everything that me and Coach Nua do, we do it together. It's not just a one person show.”

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