USC Sophomore Defensive Lineman Predicted As Potential Breakout Candidate

USC Trojans defensive tackle Floyd Boucard is entering his second season with the Trojans. Boucard is looking to break out as a sophomore in Los Angeles.

Floyd Boucard Picked as Breakout Candidate

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Floyd Boucard ia a 6-3, 305 pound defensive tackle out of Miami, Florida. He was rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 64 defensive lineman in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.

As a true freshman, Boucard played in 10 games for USC. He had nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports revealed 15 potential breakout players in the Big Ten for the 2026 college football season according to Big Ten insiders. Boucard was listed among them.

“What makes Bouchard’s emergence significant is his potential to impact games beyond the stat sheet. He has the ability to occupy blockers, collapse running lanes, and create favorable one-on-one opportunities for teammates,” Crawford said. “If he continues his upward trajectory and becomes a dependable force in the rotations, the Trojans could field one of the most complete defensive fronts in years and a take a significant step forward.”

USC’s defense is seeking improvement under first year defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Patterson is most well-known for his time as head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs from 2000-2021. He accumulated an overall record of 181-79 during this time, leading the Horned Frogs to a Conference USA title, four Mountain West conference titles, and one Big 12 conference title.

After leaving TCU in 2021, Patterson spent a stint with the Texas Longhorns as an assistant to the head coach and with the Baylor Bears as a consultant. Now, Patterson will be back on the sidelines as a coordinator.

He takes over for former USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Lynn was with USC as the defensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025. He accepted the defensive coordinator position with his alma mater, the Penn State Nittany Lions this offseason.

When Lynn took over as the USC defensive coordinator in 2024, USC was coming of a season in which they had one of the worst defenses in the entire country. Lynn had them in the middle of the pack right away. The Trojans defense didn't take a huge leap forward in 2025, and that will be what Patterson is tasked with in 2026.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Under coach Lincoln Riley, USC has been known for their explosive offenses. However, if they want to compete for a Big Ten title and eventually a national title, they will have improve much more on defense.

The offensive should be humming in 2026 as the Trojans are getting back starting quarterback Jayden Maiava for another season. Maiava broke out last season, throwing for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was named third-team All-Big Ten.

USC will be aiming to make their first appearance in the College Football Playoff this season. Last year, they finished the regular season with a mark of 9-3.

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