Louisiana Coach Michael Desormeaux Doesn't Hold Back on USC's Defensive Line

The No. 14 USC Trojans moved to 3-0 for the second consecutive season, closing out non-conference play with a 49-30 win in their first-ever meeting with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The play of the Trojans' freshmen has been the storyline of USC’s first two games of the season, which included matchups with the San Jose State Spartans and Fresno State Bulldogs, and it continued in the Trojans' win Saturday night over the Ragin’ Cajuns, as three different USC freshmen found the end zone.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Avery Demery (10) and defensive lineman Priest Ashe (0) on a 35-yard reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trojans tight end Mark Bowman put together the best performance of his early USC career, finishing with six receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns and showing his athleticism with a spectacular hurdle in the first half.

USC wide receiver Trent Mosley continued his strong start in the Trojans' win over the Ragin’ Cajuns. In addition to finishing with two receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown, Mosley electrified the Coliseum crowd with an 86-yard punt return in the second quarter.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns safety Kerry Wilson (26) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt also put together another quality performance for the Trojans, recording three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. Despite throwing an interception on the opening drive, Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava still put on a respectable showing, throwing for 261 yards and five touchdowns on 19-of-29 passing.

As for the Ragin’ Cajuns, who now fall to 1-1, they competed with the Trojans throughout the game and lost by 19 points despite entering as 30.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s what Ragin' Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux said following the loss to the Trojans on Saturday night at the Coliseum.

What Michael Desormeaux Said

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (left) talks with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux before the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opening Statement

“We didn’t come here to play this game and lose. We wanted to come out here and win this game. Our guys did a great job staying in the battle all night long, even when things weren’t going our way,” Desormeaux said.

“We started off the game great by forcing the turnover on the first drive and scoring points, but we kind of let the game get away from us a little bit after that. There were a lot of positives from tonight. That’s the best team we’ll play all year long, so I’m excited to see where we go from here,” Desormeaux continued.

Preparing For USC Trojans Defensive Line

“There are some technical things on the offensive line we want to work on. We want to start doing some things, change our aim point a little bit. But overall, I thought we did a pretty good job of covering it up a little bit,” Desormeaux said.

“On third downs, we were probably a little conservative. I felt like we had to protect our tackles a little bit in protection. We tried to do that. When you play a game like this, you get out there, and you have to try to figure out what starts to work and try to get back to that as much as you can,” Desormeaux continued.

What’s Next For USC Trojans

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns atUnited Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With non-conference play in the books, the most important stretch begins. The Trojans will open up Big Ten play on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Sept. 19. The kickoff for the Trojans' Big Ten opener against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. The game broadcast will be on CBS

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