USC Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Final Preview, Prediction

For the very first time in program history, the No. 14 USC Trojans will face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 12, as they look to improve to 3-0 for the second consecutive season.

The Trojans are coming off one of their best defensive performances of the Lincoln Riley era, dismantling coach Matt Entz and the Fresno State Bulldogs 39-0 at the Coliseum in Week 1. In just their second game under the new defensive coordinator, the Trojans forced two turnovers and two safeties, leaving many USC fans confident about their defense heading into their final non-conference game against the Ragin' Cajuns.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before opening Big Ten play on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Trojans look to extend their nine-game home winning streak at the Coliseum against the Ragin' Cajuns. Louisiana opened the season with a 38-7 win over the Lamar Cardinals and is coming off a 2025 season in which they finished 6-7 overall and went 5-3 in Sun Belt play.

USC Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Preview

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through their first two games of the season against the San Jose State Spartans and the Fresno State Bulldogs, the Trojans' offense has seen spectacular performances from two top players: quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receiver Trent Mosley.

Maiava, the Trojans' starting quarterback for a second season, has put up Heisman Trophy-type numbers in his first two games. Maiava has thrown for 635 yards, five touchdowns, and recorded an 88.9 completion percentage. Of course, this has come against two opponents the Trojans were favored to beat by double digits, and how Maiava performs in the Trojans’ marquee matchups this season will matter most, but this is the start USC fans were hopeful for.

To become the ninth USC player to win the Heisman Trophy, Maiava will have to perform well in some of the Trojans' most important games of the season, especially at the Coliseum against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26) and the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), which will also decide the Trojans CFP destiny.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan (2) after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another major storyline through two games into USC’s season has been the emergence of freshman star Trent Mosley. The former four-star recruit, Mosley, has put on a show for the Trojans and looks primed to be USC’s next star wide receiver.

In his first two games of his USC career, Mosley has recorded 11 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Can Mosley put together another 100-plus-yard receiving performance against the Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday night?

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another talented wide receiver worth watching for the Trojans on Saturday night is Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. A former five-star recruit originally committed to coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes, he flipped his commitment to the Trojans in December of 2025. In the shutout win over the Bulldogs, Dixon-Wyatt produced six receptions for 102 yards.

As for the Trojans' defense, the defensive line will be a factor for USC on Saturday night as their talented group up front, led by defensive tackle Jide Abasiri, aims for another dominant performance.

Leading up to the game, Ragin' Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux explained the challenge of facing the Trojans' defensive line.

“With USC and really with Coach Patterson, traditionally, you don’t know where they’re going to be. They know where they’re going to be. They’re going to try and out-execute you and out-fundamental you and out-physical you. It’s a very different challenge, a very unique challenge, and as I said, I mean these guys up front, this is about as good as it gets, from edge to edge and everything inside,” Desormeaux said.

“That’s the difference. We know where they’re going to be for the most part, but so do they. And they’re going to try to out-execute and out-physical you,” Desormeaux said.

Prediction and Betting Odds

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates after a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Trojans are 30.5-point favorites over the Ragin' Cajuns. The Trojans caught many bettors by surprise in Week 1 when they covered the spread against a Fresno State squad that could be among the Pac-12's top teams this season.

As for how the Trojans will perform against the Ragin' Cajuns, expect USC to dominate from start to finish and win the battle up front on both sides of the ball. USC will win and cover the spread against the Ragin' Cajuns.

Final Score Prediction: USC 48, Louisiana 14

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.