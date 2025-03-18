LSU Tigers Trending For 4-Star Recruit Boobie Feaster Over USC Trojans
Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams has been committed to the USC Trojans for less than a month but has been active as a recruiter to build up an already impressive recruiting class around him. In addition to pursuing a pair of highly coveted pass catchers from Mater Dei (Calif.) high school, Williams is making his recruiting pitch to DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan ‘Boobie’ Feaster.
Previously the top-ranked receiver in the 2027 class, Feaster is one of a handful of USC targets that have reclassified to the 2026 class.
Feaster burst onto the national scene as a freshman for one of the top programs in the Lone Star State when he reeled in 32 receptions for 634 yards and nine touchdowns. He followed that up with be catching 57 passes for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season.
While the Trojans continue to pursue Feaster, LSU has emerged as the favorites to land the talented receiver after hosting him for an unofficial visit this past weekend. Texas A&M and Alabama are also in the mix for the No. 40 overall prospect, No. 4 receiver and No. 5 player from the state of Texas according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
“For me LSU been No. 1,” Feaster told On3. “They got a little help it’s hometown for me. Right now LSU is No. 1.”
Feaster has been a frequent visitor in Baton Rouge since his freshman season and has strong family roots in the bayou that will play a factor in his recruitment.
“For me the culture,” Feaster told On3. “I’m from Louisiana. I’m real used to that culture. Not only that everybody wants to see each other win there. At a lot of places you don’t get to see that. That was a lot of the things I love."
The Trojans will host Feaster on June 6 for an official visit. With the arrival of general manager Chad Bowden and a top tier personnel department, the Trojans have left quite an impression on recruits that have been on campus this calendar year and will look to do the same with Feaster.
“I am from Louisiana and I love the staff at LSU, Feaster told On3. “A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there."
“LSU, A&M and USC have the edge right now. I have interest in a lot of schools and I have some big visits to take still, but that is how I feel right now," Feaster continued.
USC holds 15 commitments, including 10 blue-chip recruits and boast the No. 1 class according to every recruiting site. They have two commitments at receiver in Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Trent Mosley and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Ja’Myron Baker.