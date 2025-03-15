USC Trojans Commit Jonas Williams Actively Recruiting 5-Star Prospect From Mater Dei
Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams flipped his commitment from Oregon to the USC Trojans in late February after a strong push from Lincoln Riley and his staff.
Now, the four-star signal-caller is actively recruiting to build the class around him and has his eyes set on a pair of talented pass-catchers from Mater Dei (Calif.) high school in five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.
The No. 2-ranked tight end reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 in January and everything in his recruitment has been moving quickly. Bowman visited USC for their regular season finale against Notre Dame, he was on campus in early February for Junior Day and then returned to USC this past week. The local five-star recruit has an official visit set up with the Trojans starting on June 17.
Bowman is the No. 20 overall prospect, No. 2 tight end and No. 4 player from the state of California according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
"My relationship with coach Savage is great," Bowman told 247Sports. “I would say their pitch is that I am a key part of their 2026 class, and I'm a priority.
"I think they are building a great class. It's definitely important to go into a school with other great players around you. And I know they will always have a great quarterback."
Dixon-Wyatt picked up an offer from USC after attending the Trojans Junior Day event. USC was late to offer for the four-star receiver but have firmly placed themselves in the mix.
"I felt like that was big for me," Dixon-Wyatt told 247Sports. "That's a hometown team, they're a big-name program and always going to have a great quarterback with Lincoln Riley as the head coach, so those are all good things to look at with them.
"They offered a little later than other schools but it doesn't matter much. If I could really see myself fitting into the program and develop there, then that's a good fit for me. Coach Dennis Simmons was telling me I'm a need for their program and can't wait to build the relationship," Dixon-Wyatt continued."
Dixon-Wyatt will return to campus for an official visit on June 6. He is the No. 140 overall prospect, the No. 22 WR in the class and the No. 16 recruit from the state of California according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
USC has been on the hot on the recruiting trail for the 2026 cycle. They hold 15 commitments, including 10 blue-chip prospects, four or five-star recruits and boast the top-ranked recruiting class. While the Trojans have expanded their recruiting footprint into states like Illinois where Williams is from, the priority under general manager Chad Bowden is Southern California.
“We’re going to do everything through the city,” Bowden said. “We’re going to do everything through the state. That’s going to be our primary focus.”
Bowman and Dixon-Wyatt are two of a handful recruits from Mater Dei in the 2026 cycle the Trojans are going all-in for as the attempt to rebuild their recruiting pipeline with the national powerhouse.