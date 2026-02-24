USC Coach Anthony Jones Gets Real About Freshmen Running Backs

USC learned very quickly last season about the value of depth, specifically at the running back position when they were down their top three players on the depth chart because of injuries by the midway point of the season.

The Trojans turned to King Miller, a former walk-on, who began the season as fourth on the depth chart but exploded onto the scene when the opportunity arose. USC lost key depth to the transfer portal in January with Miller and Waymond Jordan returning but they did sign a pair of blue-chip running backs in the 2026 class to provide it in the fall.

What Anthony Jones Said About USC's Freshmen Rushers

Running back Deshonne Redeaux looks for running room during the third quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over St. Bonaventure Friday night at Redell Field. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star Deshonne Redeaux and Harvey (Ohio) four-star Shahn Alston are both on campus this spring, and USC running backs coach Anthony Jones raved about them.

“I think both of those guys are very similar but they’re very different," said Jones. "Both were extremely useful for their high schools. Shahn is a bigger back. He’s a powerful back and you can see that in his offseason workouts and training. Deshonne is a jack of all trades. You look at his body type, he’s also a thicker kid as well. He is very fast in the open field, so we are excited about him and his potential.”

Redeaux has been on the Trojans radar since bursting into the spotlight as a freshman playing at nearby Oaks Christian (Calif.). In an effort to keep elite in-state talent from branching out to different schools across the country, Redeaux was a player at the top of USC’s recruiting board.

The No. 86 overall recruit and No. 5 running back, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings has a vast skill set and the makings to be a three-down back at the next level.

“I think Deshonne Redeaux can really do it all. You can line him up in the backfield," Jones said. "That’s what he really did primarily throughout his career in high school, but you can also flank him out wide as well. You can put him in the slot, you can put him in an outside receiver position. He will be vital for us in the special teams game as well. And you look at his pass blocking for a smaller guy, he’s really physical.”

His natural pass catching ability was on full display all week at the Navy All-American Bowl. Redeaux also has a track background. It shows up on tape and was something that drew Jones to the local star.

Running back Deshonne Redeaux finds an opening during the first quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over St. Bonaventure Friday night at Redell Field. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Speed kills, speed sells, speed wins, speed is really good. He was really good with the ball in his hands,” Jones said. “He’s really fast, so we were excited about that and that’s the first thing that jumped out on tape when I was recruiting him. When I first took the job he was the first ‘26 running back I actually looked at. I put the remote down and stopped right there and said ‘This is our guy, he can run really fast’ and we like guys that can run really fast around here.”

Alston helped start a wave of commitments when he announced his pledge last January, while competing in the Navy All-American Bowl as a junior. He was active in his pursuit of other top prospects to join him at USC, which included Redeaux.

The No. 113 overall prospect and No. 8 running back has a linebacker background and it reflects in his decisive, downhill running style. He showed the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, reeling in 40 catches during his senior season. Alston’s work ethic since arriving on campus has caught the attention of Jones.

“Shahn Alston is a really thick kid. For some strange reason, he just loves to lift weights," Jones said. "I don’t know if he gets that from his dad or his high school program. He’s one of the few guys who really loves to go down there with coach Trumain [Carroll] in the weight room and just train and work hard and get as strong as he can.”

Competition for No. 3 Running Back Position

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Redeaux and Alston are competing with redshirt freshman Riley Wormley for the No. 3 spot behind Jordan and Miller.

Last year, Wormley spent the spring and fall camp rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury he suffered halfway through his senior season in high school. The Lone Star State native saw action in three games at the end of the season against Northwestern, UCLA and TCU. This is first go around of workouts with the full team, which should pay dividends for his development.

“I think Riley Wormley has shown a little bit in the last game against UCLA and his contribution in the bowl game against TCU,” Jones said. “He’s ready to take on that role but you bring in two talented freshmen in Shahn Alston, as well as Deshonne Redeaux. It’ll be an interesting spring for all five of those guys in the room. I think competition will bring out the best in each of them.”

