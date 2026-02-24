Four Big Takeaways From USC Coach Mike Ekeler’s Press Conference

USC Trojans linebackers coach and linebackers coach Mike Ekeler spoke to the media on Friday, Feb. 20, for the first time since he was hired.

Ekeler brings a passionate and highly energetic personality to the Trojans staff. Here are four takeaways from his opening press conference.

Why Mike Ekeler Left Nebraska for USC

USC wanted to improve every aspect of its program, so they targeted Ekeler, who could improve two of the three facets of the game.

Ekeler joined Nebraska last season. Prior to that he was the outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Tennessee for four seasons. He explained why he decided to leave the Cornhuskers and take the job at Southern Cal.

“I enjoyed the experience and they had been down for several years on special teams and quite frankly I wanted that challenge,” Ekeler said. “And you know what, we flipped it. We turned it around, we identified, we taught them and brought in some people and it was on a very strong foundation from a special teams standpoint and it was kind of cruise control."

“One thing about life for anybody that is ambitious, I don’t like feeling comfortable and I could have sat back and been comfortable and I don’t like that. I wanted another challenge and when Lincoln called and offered this opportunity, what a great challenge. Had no idea I was going to have the opportunity to work with a Hall of Famer in coach Patterson and future Hall of Famer with coach Riley, so pretty awesome deal.”

Emphasizing Fundamentals on Special Teams

Ekeler has coached some great special teams units over the years. He turned Nebraska’s around in his lone season in Lincoln.

A lot of special teams comes down to attitude and effort. Ekeler’s personality is infectious and it reflects in the way his units play. They have great energy, and they also play sound football because Ekeler puts an emphasis on teaching the fundamentals.

“It's about teaching your guys technique,” Ekeler said. “It's about identifying skill sets, put them in the right position to be successful, and then letting them go out and hunt and make full speed decisions. That's how we’re gonna play. We're gonna teach them the tools, and we're gonna unleash.”

Mike Ekeler Enamored by Talented Linebacker Room

Ekeler inherits a linebacker room that returns a number of players from last season, headlined by junior Desman Stephens, who started all 13 games and redshirt sophomore Jadyn Walker, who appeared in all 13 games, including five starts.

Redshirt junior Ta’Mere Robinson and Elijah Newby saw action in all 13 games as reserves and key special teams contributors. Redshirt junior Deven Bryant transferred from Washington this offseason. And the Trojans signed three linebackers in their No. 1 ranked recruiting class in Talanoa Ili, Shaun Scott and Taylor Johnson, all of whom are on campus this spring.

“Ray Charles can see we have a talented linebacker room here,” Ekeler said. “We’ve got great size, we’ve got great speed, athleticism and balance and body control. All of the different things they’ve done from an evaluation standpoint to get the right guys in here.

“Now, it’s just about putting the guys in position, training them and putting it on film. I’ve been in so many rooms over the years, and this has, if not the most talented, one of the most talented rooms I’ve ever been in."

In his short time with the program, Ekeler has not only been smitten with the linebackers physical talent but their mental makeup as well.

“What I’ve liked in all of our interactions is these guys are tremendous leaders as well. They act like pros right now,” Ekeler said.

Mike Ekeler’s Coaching Approach

Something that stood out from Ekeler was when he talked about earning the respect and trust of his players, not demanding it. Most coaches demand it from players, Ekeler wants to earn it through what he can do for a player on the field and it's on a year-to-year basis. He could easily flash his previous coaching experience but establishing a real relationship is very important Ekeler.

“If I can’t make you the best player you can be I’m worthless to you,” Ekeler said. “You don’t need an 80-year friend, you need a teacher, you need a mentor, that’s what we are. So that’s my first job is to earn your respect. Show that I can teach you. My second job is to earn your trust. Both of those things take time."

“I say in the fourth quarter when you know what hits the fan, am I going to point a finger or am I going to point a thumb. Are we really in it together? Proving that you can develop guys and earning their trust are the first two components. And once you have those and once they figure out that you actually care about them, now you get something.”

For someone that has been coaching at the Power Four level for 23 years, his approach is vastly different than other coaches, including his view of this generation of players.

“Everybody wants to talk about kids have changed these days, this new generation, no they haven’t,” Ekeler said. “Kids are kids. They’re no different than when I was playing 100 years ago. We’re the same. All that’s changed are influences. We didn’t walk around and have cellphones and all the social media.”

