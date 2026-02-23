USC Commit Eli Woodard One of the Biggest Movers in Updated Recruiting Rankings

Four-star wide receiver Eli Woodard committed to the USC Trojans on Feb. 10 and is one of the biggest risers in the recruiting rankings.

In the updated 2027 Rivals300 rankings, Woodard has gone from being unranked to No. 203 overall. He is also ranked as the No. 30 wide receiver and No. 14 prospect from California.

Eli Woodard Among Wide Receivers to Shine with USC

As Woodard continues to grow as a prospect, he can become one of the next wide receivers to develop into an elite athlete at USC.

USC wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane were both recruited by the Trojans in high school and spent their collegiate careers developing with the program. The two took over the offense in 2025, leading the team in receiving yards, and are both projected to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lemon is coming off a massive season, ranked No. 7 in the FBS for receiving yards (1,156). He also won the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation’s best receiver each year. After three years with USC, Lemon is a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Lane may not hold a first-round projection, but he could be seen on day two, proving the program develops the position group at a high level.

Eli Woodard Shows USC’s Push for In-State Recruits

The USC Trojans have enhanced their in-state recruiting since hiring general manager Chad Bowden in 2025, and Woodard is just a recent example of the Trojans success landing California prospects.

USC’s 2026 recruiting class showcases just how much the Trojans are prioritizing building a wall around California, as 20 of their 35 signees are in-state prospects.

One reason in-state recruiting is important is that players can advocate for the program to their teammates. Woodard is not only a receiver who can become a talented player on USC’s offense, but he could also help the Trojans land other recruits.

Four-star quarterback Dane Weber is set to visit the USC Trojans in March, per Rivals, and notably, he is Woodard's high school teammate. With Woodard already committed to USC, if the program offers Weber, he can make a push for the quarterback to join the Trojans so the two can continue playing together.

USC Trojans’ 2027 Recruiting Class

After finishing with the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, per Rivals, the Trojans are keeping up the momentum with the 2027 class. The team has received four commits, already ranked No. 10 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, per Rivals.

In addition to Woodard, the Trojans received a commitment from four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale, another in-state recruit. Hale is the No. 52 recruit in the nation, the No. 9 wide receiver, and the No. 6 prospect from California, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The Trojans signed six wide receivers in the 2026 class, which means just because Woodard and Hale committed does not mean USC's coaching staff is done targeting the position.

USC landing Woodard early is proving to be a big move for the Trojans, as he is quickly rising as a prospect. The Early Signing Period is still a while away, and USC will have to keep showing the wide receiver that he is a priority to keep him committed.

