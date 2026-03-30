Makai Lemon Jumps in Recent NFL Draft Projections
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The Miami Dolphins need a No. 1 receiver and USC Trojans star wide receiver Makai Lemon is quickly becoming the consensus answer. With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, multiple projections now align on Miami selecting the reigning Biletnikoff award winner at No.11 overall.
That momentum isn't random but rather rooted in necessity. Miami's offense has undergone a complete identity shift, moving on from their most notable players in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, along with star wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. What was once one of the NFL’s fastest, most explosive receiver groups is now a unit searching for stability and star power. Which is exactly where Lemon fits in the picture.
A Clear Need Meets a Clear Fit
The Dolphins aren’t just thin at wide receiver, they're undefined. Outside of complementary pieces like Malik Washington and TuTu Atwell, there’s no proven playmaker capable of commanding defensive attention. That reality places immediate pressure on new starting quarterback Malik Willis, who now enters his first full season without a reliable top target. In that context, Lemon is more than just a luxury pick, he's a structural fix.
Recent mock drafts from ESPN’s Matt Miller, The Ringer’s Todd McShay, and NFL.com’s Eric Edholm all project Lemon to Miami at No. 11 overall, signaling a growing consensus around both value and fit. McShay in particular was high on the potential pairing, crediting Lemon's playstyle as the key to his emergence as real lead pass-catcher at the next level.
More importantly, Lemon’s game addresses Miami’s biggest offensive issue: dependability. Right now, the Dolphins’ attack leans heavily on running back De’Von Achane. They need a receiver who can win consistently, extend drives, and create explosive plays without requiring perfect conditions. Lemon checks all three boxes.
Why Lemon Can Become the Centerpiece
At USC, Lemon produced like a future No. 1 option. He posted 74 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season, including five 100-yard performances. Over three years, he totaled more than 2,000 receiving yards while steadily expanding his role within the offense. However, his value goes beyond production.
Lemon is a precision route runner with a natural feel for spacing. Rather than relying on elite speed, he consistently creates separation with technique and leverage. With comparisons to some of the NFL's top slot wide receivers like Seattle Seahawks receiver Cooper Kupp and Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, his potential upside and skillset has produced All-Pro results.
But more importantly, his playstyle has proven to mesh well with some of the best quarterbacks in the game like Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. That detail matters for Willis.
Young quarterbacks don’t just need talent around them, they need clarity. Lemon provides that as a reliable target who gets open on schedule and finishes plays. He becomes a built-in safety valve while still offering big-play upside.
The closer the draft gets, the clearer this pairing looks. Miami has the draft capital to address multiple needs, but wide receiver stands out as the most urgent. And at pick 11, Lemon stands out as the most complete solution. Rather than simply looking to replace production, this is a chance for the Miami Dolphins to redefine
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Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.