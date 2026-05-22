4-Star Recruit Sets Visits With USC, Big Ten Rival

The USC Trojans have a visit scheduled with class of 2028 recruit, wide receiver Dennis Tua’one along with a Big Ten rival.

Dennis Tua’one Sets Visits to USC, Oregon

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet each other after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dennis Tua’one is a 6-1, 185 pound wide receiver out of Provo, Utah. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 11 wide receiver in the 2028 recruiting class per 247Sports Compsite rankings.

Tua’one recently spoke to Greg Biggins of Rivals about where he stands in his recruitment process. He listed his upcoming visits coming in June.

“I’ll be at Miami June 7, Arizona State June 8, USC June 11, and Oregon June 17,” Tua’one said. “I’ve been to Miami and ASU already but this will be my first time visiting USC and Oregon so I’m excited.”

The Trojans offered Tua’one back in late March of 2026. Tua’one called this offer a “big” one.

“I feel really good about USC, this is a big offer for sure,” Tua’one said. “USC has great tradition, plus the way they develop guys and the energy around the program all stands out to me…They’re definitely in the mix for me and I have a lot of interest.”

As a sophomore for Timview High School in 2025-26, Tua’one hauled in 34 receptions for 641 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 58 carries for 223 yards and five touchdowns.

USC’s Success With Wide Receivers

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

If Tua’one ends up playing wide receiver in college, USC is a good place to be. The Trojans have consistently been able to develop wideouts, even in their down years as a team. The wide receiver position has not been lacking. In addition to having success at USC, a lot of these wide outs have been able to translate that success to the next level.

Just over the past few seasons, a handful of former USC wideouts have made a name for themselves in the NFL such as Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons, Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings, and Michael Pittman Jr. of the Indianapolis Colts.

This past season for USC, wide receiver Makai Lemon has one of the best seasons for a USC wideout in program history. Lemon finished top 10 in the country in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He won the 2025 Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the most outstanding wide receiver in all of college football.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon is selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 20 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A few months later, Lemon was selected No. 20 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles passing attack lacked during the 2025 season and they hope that Lemon will be able to help change that.

In addition to Lemon, USC also got major contributions from wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane in 2025. Lane ended up being selected with the No. 80 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Being a highly touted recruit at receiver and going to USC has been proven to pay off.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.