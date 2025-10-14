What Marcus Freeman's Recent Comments Mean For the Future of USC, Notre Dame Rivalry
The latest chapter of the Notre Dame-USC football rivalry is set to take place on Saturday night in South Bend as the No. 20 Trojans take on the No. 13 Fighting Irish in a game with massive College Football Playoff implications.
Throughout the years, the rivalry has provided college football fans with iconic moments from the "Bush Push" to USC's 55-24 comeback in 1974. The rivalry, however, could be coming to an end as the two programs have yet to reach an agreement to extend the series.
Will the Notre Dame vs. USC Rivalry Be Extended?
Proposals have been made by both programs to extend the rivalry. A potential deal with Netflix to extend the rivalry was reportedly shut down because of USC's contract with the Big Ten. There are still, however, other ways that both schools can agree to extend the series.
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, on Monday, gave his thoughts on the rivalry moving forward. Freeman expressed his interest in Notre Dame continuing to play USC every year and believes that both sides will eventually finalize a deal to keep the rivalry series going.
"I know our leadership administration and their leadership administration are talking to try to find a way to extend this rivalry," said Freeman. "I'm confident it will be extended, but I don't have any proof that it's being extended right now.
Freeman's Main Focus With USC Rivalry Extension Talks
Freeman's main focus, however, is on Saturday's matchup as he believes it's important to make the game against USC count, if it does end up being one of the last games in the rivalry's history.
"I know there's discussions, and hopefully we can continue this great rivalry. The focus right now for me, obviously, is this one that we have. That's the only guaranteed, and put everything we got into this one that we have."
Notre Dame, in recent years, saw its rivalry with the Michigan Wolverines come to an end, and losing the series with USC would be a crushing blow to the sport of college football. The idea of losing an iconic rivalry for college football is a major reason why Freeman hopes the series with USC continues.
"It's not just because I'm at Notre Dame," Freeman said. "It's because I think it's great for college football. I think the rivalry between Notre Dame and USC is a great rivalry and one of the best. I think it's great for college football and the two institutions to continue this rivalry."
High Stakes For Saturday Night's Matchup In South Bend
Notre Dame leads the rivalry series with USC with a 50-37-5 record. The Trojans enter Saturday's matchup as 8.5-point underdogs according to ESPN BET Sportsbook, and look to earn their first win over Notre Dame in South Bend since 2011.
There is much on the line for both teams, as a loss for Notre Dame against USC will all but end their chances at earning a spot in the playoff after starting 0-2. USC is looking to earn another signature win after beating Michigan 31-13 and continue to build its case for a playoff spot.
