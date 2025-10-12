All Trojans

Why King Miller Was MVP in USC's Win Over Michigan

The USC Trojans took down the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines 31-13 in front of a sold out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Running back King Miller stepped up for an injured running back room and was the MVP of the night for Lincoln Riley's team.

Cory Pappas

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans knocked off the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines in front of a sold out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC’s defense was nails and the offense did enough, especially on the ground to cruise to a 31-13 win

The MVP of the game for the Trojans was freshman running back King Miller.

King Miller Comes Up Huge In USC Win

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley King Miller Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Running Back Injury Michigan Wolverines Los Angeles Coliseum
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

King Miller was clearly the player of the game for the Trojans. Miller went into the game as the third running back on the depth chart but played like a star when he got his opportunity. Unfortunately for USC, they lost both running backs’ Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders to injury in the first half. They needed Miller to step up and he did in a big way. 

Miller finished the game with 18 carries for 159 yards and one touchdown. This was an average of 8.8 yards per carry. He also added two receptions for 14 yards. 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley King Miller Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Running Back Injury Michigan Wolverines Los Angeles Coliseum
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) is stopped by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) after a handoff from USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley was impressed by Miller's performance stepping in for Jordan and Sanders, but didn't sound surprised that his freshman running back played that well.

"He was unreal. He does what he’s been doing at practice and awesome seeing the group, just the mentality. When you lose guys like that, really good players, you can either fold or you can man up and our guys just did a great job of responding," Riley said to NBC postgame. "King, the o-line, they were all incredible. 

MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Michigan

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Lincoln Riley's Reaction to Sherrone Moore's Sell Out Comments

MORE: USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry Could Reshape the College Football Playoff Picture

USC Dominates Michigan in 31-13 Win

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley King Miller Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Running Back Injury Michigan Wolverines Los Angeles Coliseum
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs to the 19-yard line in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC got off to the perfect start against Michigan. The Trojans took the ball on the opening drive and went 75 yards on 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead on a Ja'Kobi Lane 2-yard touchdown reception. USC's defense quickly forced a Wolverines three and out, giving the ball back to quarterback Jayden Maiava and company.

USC looked like they were about to score again, but a Lake McRee fumble in the red zone gave the ball back to Michigan. Michigan ended up tying the game in the second quarter. It was 7-7 until the final seconds of the first half when Makai Lemon hauled in a tough touchdown pass to give USC a 14-7 lead at the break.

Even with Jordan and Sanders out, USC's run game didn't skip a beat. Miller ran wild in the second half and USC extended their lead to 24-7 in the fourth quarter, essentially putting this one out of reach.

Running back Bryan Jackson got in on the action with a game sealing touchdown run to make it 31-13, which wound up being the final score. This was a game that this USC program and coach Lincoln Riley needed. They showed the country that they can play like a true "Big Ten team" and win in the trenches.

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football