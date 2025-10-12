Why King Miller Was MVP in USC's Win Over Michigan
The USC Trojans knocked off the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines in front of a sold out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC’s defense was nails and the offense did enough, especially on the ground to cruise to a 31-13 win.
The MVP of the game for the Trojans was freshman running back King Miller.
King Miller Comes Up Huge In USC Win
King Miller was clearly the player of the game for the Trojans. Miller went into the game as the third running back on the depth chart but played like a star when he got his opportunity. Unfortunately for USC, they lost both running backs’ Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders to injury in the first half. They needed Miller to step up and he did in a big way.
Miller finished the game with 18 carries for 159 yards and one touchdown. This was an average of 8.8 yards per carry. He also added two receptions for 14 yards.
Lincoln Riley was impressed by Miller's performance stepping in for Jordan and Sanders, but didn't sound surprised that his freshman running back played that well.
"He was unreal. He does what he’s been doing at practice and awesome seeing the group, just the mentality. When you lose guys like that, really good players, you can either fold or you can man up and our guys just did a great job of responding," Riley said to NBC postgame. "King, the o-line, they were all incredible.
USC Dominates Michigan in 31-13 Win
USC got off to the perfect start against Michigan. The Trojans took the ball on the opening drive and went 75 yards on 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead on a Ja'Kobi Lane 2-yard touchdown reception. USC's defense quickly forced a Wolverines three and out, giving the ball back to quarterback Jayden Maiava and company.
USC looked like they were about to score again, but a Lake McRee fumble in the red zone gave the ball back to Michigan. Michigan ended up tying the game in the second quarter. It was 7-7 until the final seconds of the first half when Makai Lemon hauled in a tough touchdown pass to give USC a 14-7 lead at the break.
Even with Jordan and Sanders out, USC's run game didn't skip a beat. Miller ran wild in the second half and USC extended their lead to 24-7 in the fourth quarter, essentially putting this one out of reach.
Running back Bryan Jackson got in on the action with a game sealing touchdown run to make it 31-13, which wound up being the final score. This was a game that this USC program and coach Lincoln Riley needed. They showed the country that they can play like a true "Big Ten team" and win in the trenches.