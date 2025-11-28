How USC, Notre Dame Rivalry Compares to Ohio State vs. Michigan
The USC Trojans are part of multiple rivalries across the college football landscape, but all rivalries are different. Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback and current FOX “Big Noon Kickoff” analyst Brady Quinn went into this as he previewed rivalry week.
Brady Quinn Outlines Differences in Historic Rivalries
Brady Quinn is no stranger to historic college football rivalries as the quarterback at Notre Dame from 2003 through 2006. With rivalry week in college football approaching, Quinn went on “The Dan Patrick Show.”
Quinn spoke about the difference in the rivalry between two of the most iconic rivalries in the sport; Notre Dame-USC and Michigan-Ohio State. He pointed out the different cultures of each fan base with USC’s sun-soaked reputation compared to Notre Dame’s midwestern footprint. Quinn also noted Notre Dame’s status as a Catholic school.
USC’s rivalry with Notre Dame is completely different than the one between Ohio State and Michigan, with those schools just being about a three hour drive away from each other.
“With Notre Dame-SC, there’s tradition, there’s history, there’s both schools kind of honoring the differences between the two. With Ohio State-Michigan, I don’t feel like either are honoring anything. It’s you against us and that’s all that matters this one day every year,” Quinn said.
USC and Notre Dame played earlier this season, with the Fighting Irish coming out on top. This upcoming weekend, Ohio State and Michigan will renew their rivalry in Ann Arbor.
The No. 1 ranked Buckeyes will look to cap off a perfect 12-0 season, while the No. 15 Wolverines attempt to get in the College Football Playoff picture. Michigan has beat Ohio State the last four times, and the pressure is on Ohio State coach Ryan Day to get back on the winning side of this game.
USC Hosting Another Historic Rival In UCLA
USC will finish off their 2025 regular season in a rivalry game against the UCLA Bruins. This matchup dates back to 1929. The Trojans lead the all-time series with a record of 51-34-7. While USC's rivalry with Notre Dame is a more national matchup, the Crosstown Rivalry has high stakes in Los Angeles.
This year’s edition of the game will take place on Saturday, Nov. 29, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC. The Trojans are seeking their second straight win over UCLA to retain the Victory Bell.
USC has a record of 8-3 on the season while UCLA is 3-8. The Trojans came up short in their last game on the road against the Oregon Ducks. This being their third loss of the season just about eliminated any chance for them to get into the College Football Playoff for the first time.
UCLA on the other hand won't be going to a bowl game and will finish their season at the Coliseum.