All Trojans

Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans Upset Win Over No. 15 Michigan Wolverines

The USC Trojans pulled off a 31-13 upset over No. 15 Michigan on the Trojans home turf to improve to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play. Against the Wolverines, USC delivered an impressive performance on both sides of the ball, and proved college football analysts wrong.

Teddy King

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans earned their third conference win over the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines, pulling off a Top 25 upset in front of a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum crowd. 

After their last heartbreaking loss against a ranked opponent, the Trojans got the job done and showed college football fans the kind of Big Ten competitor the Trojans can be. 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Michigan Wolverines Top 25 Bryce Underwood Makai Lemon King Miller Bryan Jackson Sherrone Moore
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sidelines during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

On top of running backs King Miller and Bryan Jackson's touchdowns, the Trojans played well collectively – with another two touchdowns coming from wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. 

As for the Wolverines, the pass rush did not deliver their best performance, finishing the night with no sacks and 238 rushing yards allowed. 

Heading into the Trojans next road contest at No. 16 Notre Dame, USC’s impressive offensive showing and bounceback defense will be critical for next weekend’s ranked matchup. 

Biggest Winners in Upset Win over No. 15 Michigan 

Winner: Backup running backs

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Michigan Wolverines Top 25 Bryce Underwood Makai Lemon King Miller Bryan Jackson Sherrone Moore
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs to the 19-yard line in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One of the first notes to take away from the Trojans well-rounded offensive performance was a job well-done from USC’s backup running backs, Jackson and Miller. 

Miller, the walk-on tailback from Calabasas, California, had big shoes to fill early after both Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders left the field with injuries, and Miller did not disappoint. 

Miller finished the game with 159 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown, which merely sealed the Trojans win. 

After early flashes from Miller in USC’s preseason contests, coach Lincoln Riley was not surprised with how he performed given the situation. 

“(King) Stepped up, made good plays. (It) was obviously really important for us with the way that it went down,” Riley said following the win. 

Another solid performance came from Jackson, who’s late entry and touchdown added hope for what the run game can be with the Jordan and Sanders injuries. Jackson finished with 40 yards rushing on five carries, with a 29-yard rushing touchdown sealed the game for the Trojans. 

Winner: Trojans Offensive Line

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Michigan Wolverines Top 25 Bryce Underwood Makai Lemon King Miller Bryan Jackson Sherrone Moore
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Entering their matchup with the Wolverines, the USC offensive line is suffering injuries with two starters – center Kilian O’Connor and left tackle Elijah Paige. 

Riley applauded the overall performance from a shuffled offensive line, noting their solid game against a good Michigan defensive line was impressive.

“(Michigan’s) defensive line had really good players up there. The performance that they did, I don't think many offensive lines in the country would have been able to do that,” Riley said.

Taking over for O’Connor at center was J’Onre Reed, the transfer from Syracuse, while left tackle Justin Tauanuu has taken over for Paige since his injury. 

Against Michigan’s defensive line, the offensive line protected quarterback Jayden Maiava perfectly, allowing zero sacks on the night. 

Winner: USC Defense

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Michigan Wolverines Top 25 Bryce Underwood Makai Lemon King Miller Bryan Jackson Sherrone Moore
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) breaks up a pass in the end zone for Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One of the most positive takeaways from the upset was the Trojans defensive performance. Against their last two opponents in Michigan State and Illinois, USC allowed 63 points. Against the Wolverines, USC allowed 13 points, one interception and three sacks. 

Specifically looking at USC’s front seven, the performance was solid, especially when rushing the quarterback and being physical on the line of scrimmage. 

“We know we have a physical group, and within the walls, I think there's a lot of confidence,’ Riley said. “I think the biggest difference, now, is that we have some depth in terms of the line of scrimmage, the defensive front seven, with the physicality piece, it's not just one or two guys there.”

Safety Bishop Fitzgerald did what he does best – read the quarterback. Fitzgerald recorded two interceptions, racking up five total this season, along with a sack. 

“it just starts with the D-line. I think the D line did a really good job on winning the early downs, and made some third and longs against this young quarterback, and threw a lot of stuff at him,” Fitzgerald said after the win.

With the return of safety Kamari Ramsey back in his usual spot, the pass-coverage gave Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood a difficult time through the air. 

Biggest Losers in Upset Win over No. 15 Michigan

Loser: Michigan Pass Rush

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Michigan Wolverines Top 25 Bryce Underwood Makai Lemon King Miller Bryan Jackson Sherrone Moore
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore in the second half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In Miller and Jackson’s breakthrough performance, the Michigan pass rush allowed 238 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. 

The Wolverines are known to have one of the strongest defensive units in college football – headlined by linebackers Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham, and defensive back TJ Metcalf. 

Against a Trojan O-line, that was down two starters, the Wolverines defensive line tallied zero sacks for the first time all season. 

Losers: Michigan’s No. 15 Ranking, USC Doubters

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Michigan Wolverines Top 25 Bryce Underwood Makai Lemon King Miller Bryan Jackson Sherrone Moore
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For a Michigan team that climbed the rankings all the way to No. 15 all night, Maiava and the USC offense putting up 31 points crushed any hope of climbing the rankings any higher. 

As for fans and college football analysts who did not see USC winning the game was another loss – specifically, an ESPN College GameDay crew and analyst Dave Portnoy. 

Specifically Portnoy, who recently joined the Big Noon Kickoff broadcast this season, responded to a question regarding his respect level for USC, very low. 

During ESPN’s College GameDay’s segment of game picks, the majority of analysts went against the Trojans, with two seeing a Trojan win at the end of it. 

The Trojans are back on the road against No. 16 Notre Dame for the annual rivalry for the The Jeweled Shillelagh, and look to carry this weekend’s momentum into a 6-1 overall record. 

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football