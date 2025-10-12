What Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Said After Loss vs. USC
The USC Trojans pulled off the win against the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines, 31-13. The Trojans are now 5-1, going 3-1 in Big Ten conference play. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans beat a ranked opponent at home, which was crucial for the program.
The USC Trojans did not just win the game, but they played hard for all four quarters of the game. After the matchup, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore spoke during the postgame press conference about the loss against the Trojans.
What Sherrone Moore Said About Loss To USC
“I mean, I think they just played well. They executed at a high level. We didn’t execute all the times we needed to,” Moore said. “They played really well. They executed the times they needed to. We didn’t”
“We didn’t tackle very well. You know, we’ve tackled a lot better, and that was not one of our best tackling performances, and those guys executed well. They had a really good plan and just too many opportunities, big plays, third down conversion, scoring in the beginning of the game and at half,” Moore said.
“We just got to do a better job of rallying those things. So, but credit to their game plan. No excuses. We got to continue to attack and get better,” Moore said.
“We were tackling every week. We were tackling every day, and it just, we didn’t execute. We didn’t tackle when we needed to. And they did a good job,” Moore said.
Moore Credits King Miller’s Big Game
“Yeah, I mean, we got fit out the gap. But it was a great run. Great, great job execution and blocking by them. We didn’t fit the run right, so that’s why the hole was so big, and they made a play,” Moore said. “So, again, credit to the, Credit to Lincoln and that staff, what they did.”
“But you know, there’s things that we got to look at and we got to fix. We got to make sure we attack. It was good to see the fight as the team went. There was never any quit with the team, but there’s things that you have to fix in these big-time games against really good opponents. So, again, credit to them.”
Moore Discusses USC Scoring Quickly
“I think, you know, when it happened in the beginning, guys, they just kept going, and same thing in the second half. There wasn’t really any dullness or falling out of place,” Moore said. “Our guys fought the whole game to the end. So, we’re always going to fight, you know. We’re never going to stop playing and keep going. That’s just part of the game.”
Moore On The Impact Of Michigan’s Loss To USC
“We got to keep getting better. That’s it. You know, that’s where we’re at. We got to keep getting better. We got to go win games and can’t let this game beat you. So, our job now is to figure out what we can do when we land in order to get better, and that’s it,” Moore said.
“We got a lot of game left. That was six games into the season. We got six more left, and there’s a lot out there. So, not talking about goals or what we need to do. We got to worry about tomorrow when we land. What are we going to do on Monday as we get back as a team,” Moore said. “There was never any quit in our team, so we’re going to continue to fight.”
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Michigan
MORE: USC Fans Will Love Lincoln Riley's Reaction to Sherrone Moore's Sell Out Comments
MORE: USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry Could Reshape the College Football Playoff Picture
Moore Discusses USC’s Defense
“I think their execution things. They did a good job of rallying the ball and tackling the ball. Felt like we had some momentum in the run game. It wasn’t explosive, but there was the five, the six, the runs. I thought Bryce did a good job with some of the RPOs,” Moore said.
“But they did a good job and they made played when they needed to. They got off the field on third down, and then that’s the key,” Moore continued. “It’s about third down conversions, you know? So, we got to attack third downs. We got to continue to get better at it.”
Moore On Bryce Underwood Handling USC’s Hostile Environment
“Just so much poise still. That it was never rattled. Competitive energy,” Monroe said. “Gave him more as the games went on and gave more in this game, and he continues to get better and better.”
Having To Adjust To Injuries
“I think we, the game plan was the same. We did the same thing we were going to do with the game plan. He’ll be okay. So, we’ll just see how the game goes as we go through the week,” Moore said.
Going For Two-Point Conversion
“I mean, when you’re at that point, you go for two. If you get the two-point conversion, you’re down nine. That means a touchdown and a field goal wins the game. So that was a decision we made.”
USC Trojans Pull Off Dominant Win
After losing against the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini, Riley was under fire for his struggles against a ranked opponent. The Trojans took down the No. 15 team in the nation, showing physicality and explosiveness.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava finished the game going 25-of-32 for 265 yards and two touchdowns. He did throw one poor interception, in which he tried to force a play, but quickly bounced back.
The Trojans running back room faced a couple of injuries, yet USC showed off their depth and still dominated on the run. Freshman running King Miller stepped up, finishing the game with 18 carries for 158 yards and one touchdown.
Wide receiver Makai Lemon continues to put on a high-level performance, improving his NFL Draft stock each week. Lemon finished the game with nine receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, linebacker Eric Gentry was a playmaker, and his presence was felt on each snap. The defense finished the game with three sacks and five tackles for loss. USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald also had a big game, finishing with two interceptions against Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood.