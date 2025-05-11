Elite Mater Dei Recruit Shaun Scott To Reveal Commitment: USC Trojans, Miami, Michigan?
Four-star EDGE recruit Shahn Scott announced on his social media that he will be revealing his commitment on Sunday, May 11 at 5 p.m. PT. A product of Mater Dei High School in Southern California, Scott is ranked the No. 29 EDGE, the No. 30 prospect from California, and the No. 289 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
USC is considered the favorites to land Scott, but anything can happen in recruiting. Scott is reportedly deciding between Miami, Michigan, Washington, and the Trojans.
The Trojans certainly have momentum on their side, as USC coach Lincoln Riley and his staff currently have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2026. In addition, over half of the Trojans' 26 commits play their high school football in California.
The Trojans hired general manager Chad Bowden in the offseason, and he has quickly revamped how USC recruits, especially in California. In an effort to emphasize local recruiting, Riley and company are working to re-establish the pipeline between Mater Dei and USC. Should Scott commit to USC, he will be the 16th prospect from California to join the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class.
Four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui is currently the only Trojans commit from Mater Dei, but Scott could be the second. USC is also recruiting five-star tight end Mark Bowman out of Mater Dei.
Other top recruits from Mater Dei like five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene and five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. are committed elsewhere, but the Trojans are expected to continue recruiting both five-stars until decisions are finalized during the Early National Signing Period.
However, a number of top high schools in the area have contributed to USC's commit list: four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux attends Oaks Christian, four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga and four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley attend Santa Margarita, and three-star athlete Madden Riordan as well as three-star receiver Ja'Myron Baker attend Sierra Canyon.
Other local schools like St. John Bosco, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), and Loyola are also represented in the Trojans top-ranked recruiting class.
Upon his hiring, Bowden has made it clear that USC will prioritize the top recruits in Southern California:
"If you look at it, there have been plenty of players up front that have come from California, that have been incredibly successful, whether it's at USC or other places," Bowden said to reporters. "We've just got to continue to identify, evaluate, recruit and be on the right ones, and we will."
"I think the '26 class is the best class that California has had in two decades. If you look through it, and you really study what those classes look like, at least the top, probably 30, 40 players in the state. This is the best class in two decades, and I think there's plenty of players up front," Bowden continued.
The Trojans are certainly working to keep California recruits home. Will Scott be the next one to commit?