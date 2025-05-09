USC Trojans To Flip Georgia Bulldogs' Elite 4-Star Wide Receiver Recruit?
The USC Trojans are looking to add to their already elite recruiting class of 2026 as they target four-star wide receiver Vance Spafford, who is committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Trojans are one of the teams pushing to flip the four-star receiver.
Spafford committed to Georgia on Nov. 5 but has not officially shut down his recruitment. The four-star receiver had an unofficial visit with USC on Feb. 1, and the Trojans are still recruiting him. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Spafford is the No. 85 recruit in the Nation, the No. 11 wide receiver, and the No. 12 recruit from California.
Spafford is a speedy player, running track in high school as well. With his speed, he can break away from defenders but is also a strong player who can win contested catches.
The Miami Hurricanes, the Washington Huskies, and the UCLA Bruins are the three other teams pushing to flip the elite receiver. On3’s Chad Simmons believes, while Spafford is committed, a flip is possible.
“Multiple other schools are working hard to flip the talented wide receiver from the Bulldogs. Miami and Washington are the two biggest threats to the SEC program. Both schools have given him a lot to think about. Local schools UCLA and USC keep communication open too,” Simmons wrote.
Spafford was one of the several elite recruits to visit the Trojans for USC’s Junior Day. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are making a push to keep the four-star receiver in California for college.
Spafford has scheduled an official visit with Georgia on June 13 and Miami on June 20. He has not scheduled an official with USC, but given the close proximity, it is still possible that he adds USC and UCLA before shutting down his recruitment.
The Trojans may make an added push for Spafford with recent news that four-star wide receiver Kohen Brown has decided to re-open his recruitment. With Brown decommitting from USC, it would not be a surprise if the Trojans push to bring one of their targets such as Spafford for an official visit.
While a flip is not imminent, it will be something to watch for this summer as Spafford takes his official visits. In March, Spafford commented on schools, such as USC, pushing for a flip.
“People are going to talk,” Spafford told On3. “That’s how it goes. Everyone can have their assumptions about what’s going on, which is fine. USC is in the backyard. It is what it is. Just let them talk, it’s okay.”
The Trojans have been enhancing their in-state recruiting efforts and it is paying off. USC has received 26 commitments, the most in the Nation, and 58 percent have been in-state recruits. The Trojans hold the No. 1 ranked recruiting class of 2026 in the nation, continuously building up momentum.
Of the 2026 class, the Trojans received commitments from four wide receivers, four-stars Trent Mosley and Luc Weaver, and three-stars Roderick Tezeno and Ja’Myron Baker. USC is working to bring in the top offensive weapons for 2026 four-star quarterback Jonas Williams.