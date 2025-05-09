USC Trojans Defensive Line Commit Malik Brooks Shuts Down Recruitment
The USC Trojans have made it a point of emphasis during this recruiting cycle to recruit the best players from their own backyard. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans' coaching staff have picked up more than half of their 27 commitments from California.
One of the 15 Californian USC commits, three-star defensive lineman Malik Brooks has a chance to be a part of the best defensive line recruiting class in the country if everything goes to plan.
The No. 77 defensive lineman and No. 65 player in the state of California according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Brooks spoke with 247Sports about his commitment and why he chose the Trojans over Alabama, Georgia, and Notre Dame.
"First and foremost, coach Eric Henderson. He's a family friend. You know, he went to Georgia Tech with my cousins. So, it's more family oriented for me. It's family ties," he said. "I mean, USC has made it to where it's just like Atlanta, you know. It's home for me."
Henderson is the No. 2 recruiter in the country according to 247Sports, being listed one spot behind USC secondary coach Doug Belk. In addition to Brooks, Henderson has been credited as being the lead recruiter for seven other Trojan commits.
Despite being a native of Georgia and being offered by the hometown Bulldogs, Brooks said the Trojans' coaching staff has made him comfortable in making Los Angeles his second home.
"It's always good to go back home, you know, I kind of miss it out there," he said. "But USC has made it to the point where it's my home is out here."
Brooks noted that his recruitment has been effectively shut down since committing to. the Trojans back on March 29.
"Man, we're going to be pressure. I can just tell you that much. Life has been good so far as a commit," Brooks said. "My recruitment is basically shut down."
When taking a look at some of the recent top contenders in the College Football Playoff, one thing that sticks out is the amount of talent and depth along the trenches. USC recognized that and has began to recruit the position with more tenacity than before.
One of seven defensive lineman committed to the Trojans' top ranked class, Brooks is a piece to one of the most talented positional recruiting classes in the country. Among USC's commits along the defensive front are two top ten defensive lineman in the country in four-stars Jaimeon Winfield and Simote Katoanga.
The depth the Trojans have currently committed at the position is impressive with a trio of three-star prospects that could be border four-star status when it's all said and done. Alongside Brooks is three-star defensive lineman Jake Johnson and edge rusher Andrew Williams.
Despite USC having a number of defensive line recruits already committed, Brooks appears to be locked in with the Trojans.