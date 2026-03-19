Matt Leinart Reveals Players He Would Un-Retire USC Jersey Number For

Former USC Trojans star quarterback Matt Leonard made headlines when he voiced that he wouldn’t un-retire his No. 11 USC jersey for an incoming recruit.

USC No. 11 Staying in Leinart Family

Jan 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Matt Leinart attends a game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matt Leinart played for the USC Trojans from 2001-2005. During his legendary collegiate career, he was the 2004 Heisman Trophy Winner, a Consensus All-American in 2004, a First-team All-American in 2005, and a two-time AP National Champion in 2003 and 2004. In 39 games played as a Trojan, Leinart threw for 10,693 yards and 99 touchdowns. His No. 11 jersey worn is retired by USC.

Leinart revealed on "Bakersfield Now” that since then there have been people at USC ask him if he would un-retire his jersey for a five-star recruit. Here was his response.

“You want to know what I told those guys, straight up? I am never going to un-retire my jersey for some random dude who by the way now, could wear No. 11 and transfer after a year,” Leinart said. “The only person that will ever wear my USC No. 11 would be Cole (Leinart), who is not there right now, he’s at SMU. Or two of my boys if they end up going to USC…That is it.”

Oct 22, 2005; Seattle, WA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback #11 Matt Leinart prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images © Copyright Mark J. Rebilas | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The No. 11 at USC is not leaving the Leinart family on Matt’s watch. Many fans questioned if current USC coach Lincoln Riley had been the one to ask Leinart about un-retiring his jersey. Leinart didn’t name names, but said it hasn’t happened with Riley.

“What I think people were thinking, Lincoln in the last 4-5 years, they’ve come to me and I said ‘no.’ That hasn’t happened,” Leinart said on The Herd. “Just to clarify, Lincoln and the staff haven’t asked me in the last 4-5 years.”

"It's pretty cool to have your number retired at a place like USC. I'm proud of it, I'm proud of those teams... If it's a Leinart last name and they want to rock #11, go for it."@jasonrmcintyre and @MattLeinartQB discuss USC asking to unretire his #11 jersey pic.twitter.com/CF6HgEsJMv — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 18, 2026

USC 's Last Heisman Trophy Winner

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles against UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Carl Jones Jr. (4) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Having a number retired at USC is a very prestigious honor. The only eight Trojans in program history to have their number retired all won a Heisman Trophy while playing with the program.

The most recent USC player to have their jersey retired was 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams wore No. 13 and played for the Trojans in 2022 and 2023, throwing for 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns.

Next Heisman Winner For USC?

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The player on USC heading into the 2026 season with the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy is quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava has the 13th best odds in the country to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy according to DraftKings Sportsbook at +2500.

He is heading into his third season with USC and his second as a starter. Maiava could have opted to enter the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason but opted to come back to college for another season.

In 2025, Maiava threw for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns. Coming back for another season in Riley’s offense could lead to him having a breakout season and in the process, improving his 2027 NFL Draft stock.

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