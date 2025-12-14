USC Trojans Receive Bold Heisman Trophy Prediction for 2026

The USC Trojans have rounded out their 2025 regular season and enter their final matchup facing TCU in the Alamo Bowl. The Trojans finished their second Big Ten campaign 9-3 overall and 7-2 in conference play.

Following the Trojans’ resurgent season, college football awards were announced, and USC wide receiver Makai Lemon took home the program’s second Biletnikoff Award, given annually to college football’s most outstanding receiver.

Now, entering the 2026 season with a star-studded recruiting class and key returners, quarterback Jayden Maiava was tabbed as a potential 2026 Heisman Candidate. Maiava has a decision to make between returning to school and the NFL Draft.

Jayden Maiava Cracks Way-Too-Early 2026 Heisman List

Especially in his first season as USC's starting quarterback, Maiava did a number for the Trojans offense under coach Lincoln Riley.

Maiava led the way in the Big Ten in passing yards, finishing the regular season with 3,431, and he led the Trojans to the second most explosive offense in the Big Ten with 471 offensive yards per game.

While Maiava's story as USC's quarterback started at the bitter end of the 2024 season, when he took over with four games left, it was evident Maiava's potential was going to be a massive development for the Trojans offense this year. Although he had two multi-turnover games, Maiava’s development into a dual-threat quarterback, paired with his deep-ball ability, became unstoppable elements of his playing style.

Riley took part in giving Maiava his flowers, highlighting how he led the offense as a first-year starter and his overall growth as a quarterback.

"Jayden’s done a really nice job leading our team and leading our offense this year. Certainly one of the most improved players on our roster. Grew a lot…Has done a really nice job here in his second year with us. Just command of the offense, becoming a leader. He’s a guy that can make plays with his legs as well and has just really improved,” said Riley.

Now, with the 2025 Heisman Trophy race concluded, awarded to Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a recent list of way-too-early 2026 Heisman Candidates included Maiava's name.

Although Maiava has not announced his plans on the 2026 NFL Draft, or if he chooses to stay another year with USC, another season under his belt could push him ahead as a potential Heisman candidate. It would be USC's first time back at the Heisman Trophy Ceremony since Chicago Bears Caleb Williams won the award in 2022.

College football writer Mark Schlabach's analysis behind Maiava relied on his return to Los Angeles, noting he could be an even stronger starting quarterback under Riley's offensive leadership for a second year.

"If Maiava returns to the No. 16 Trojans for another season, he'll probably flourish in Lincoln Riley's offense. This year, he threw for 3,431 yards with 23 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He ranks No. 1 with a 91.2 total QBR. According to Pro Football Focus, he was second in the FBS with 26 big-time throws," Schlabach wrote.

How USC's Offense Could Position Maiava For A Heisman Run

With the Trojans welcoming the nation’s top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, a new wave of talent from across the country will don the Cardinal and Gold — a strong sign of the culture being built under Riley and general manager Chad Bowden. Especially if Maiava stays one more year, USC's offense could be one of the strongest in the Big Ten, again.

USC signed a plethora of offensive stars in their 2026 class, including four-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, and four-star running backs Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston.

Alongside the younger faces will be running back Waymond Jordan, who was bound for a dominant season before his season-ending injury in October, who announced he re-signed with the Trojans for the 2026 season. In addition to running back King Miller, the tailback pairing will be a must-see duo next year.

If wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane decides to stay one more year, Lane and receiver Tanook Hines will be destined for a breakthrough season with Maiava leading the offense.

The Trojans cap off the 2025 season at the Alamo Bowl to face Big 12 opponent TCU on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. PT.

