Michael Pittman Jr. Reveals True Feelings About Carson Wentz

One year ago, former USC wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr., was preparing for the NFL combine in Indianapolis. Now, he is preparing for his second year playing for Indianapolis.

There has been lots of changes within the Colts offense this offseason. Most notably the loss of veteran QB Philip Rivers and the addition of new quarterback Carson Wentz.

However, Pittman Jr. told Sports Illustrated Horseshoe Huddle senior analyst, Jake Arthur, that GM Chris Ballard's new changes seem to be working out.

"This dude is bigger than what I expected - powerful arm, strong guy" Pittman Jr. said.

"He knows football and is comfortable with Coach [Frank] Reich's scheme, so I'm just thinking that this is the perfect fit for him. I can't wait for him to ball out and do great [things] for us."

Wentz made a stellar first impression on Pittman Jr. just hours after he was traded from the Eagles. Both players wear No. 11, and Wentz called the young rookie after the trade took place to asked him how invested he was in his jersey number.

"I spoke to him, and he was just seeing, like, how locked in I was to 11, and I told him that I was locked in," Pittman Jr. said. "And he was like, 'That's cool, bro because I'm probably gonna switch anyway.' So, it went really well, and he's just a cool guy."

"He didn't try to press me or anything like that. He asked me very respectfully, and I just appreciate him for that. I think that he's a great dude, because lots of guys with his status, they would come in and demand stuff like that."

Wentz spent five seasons in the league with Philadelphia, and has tallied 16,811 yards, 113 touchdowns and 50 interceptions.

You can expect to see Pittman Jr. and Wentz connect on routes next season, as the second-year-receiver will likely emerge as a key part of the Colts offense next year.

