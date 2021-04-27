USC's Mike Jinks Reveals What's Been 'Extremely Difficult' During Spring Camp

USC running backs coach, Mike Jinks, is excited about the progression of the Trojans run game.

A few weeks back, head coach Clay Helton told the media that one of the top priorities on offense this spring was to focus on ways to strengthen the run game in 2021.

On Tuesday morning, Jinks confirmed that he and his running backs are still determined to complete this task.

"[When it comes to] Graham [Harrell] and Clay [McGuire] - there is a lot of history there - and I think they are very comfortable, not only in their conversations but schematically" said Jinks.

"It's a work in progress, the bottom line is from top to bottom there has been a commitment to the run game, and as the running backs coach that is exciting to see." [Jinks]

Heading into the 2021 season, Jinks plans to name two starters after fall camp wraps up. But with a saturated amount of talent amongst the running back group, the decision to name RB1 and RB2 has been 'extremely difficult'.

"They've made it extremely difficult" said Jinks.

"I'm happy of that. Basically, I mean it's very difficult to get three or four guys, right. I mean, trying to split the carries, it's got to come down to two guys. You know, and we're gonna continue to compete, we're going to continue to evaluate and work our tails off in the summer and before fall camp. And when we come in that first week before that first ballgame, we'll release a depth chart and a roster and we'll know who those guys are. But there's commitment to do that, because that's the only that's the right thing for our football team. That's the right thing to get our running game back where it need to be."

Amongst the candidates for the top two spots are returning tailbacks Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr, and Texas transfer Keontay Ingram.

-----

You may also like:

[Mike Jinks Has Shocking Reaction to Spring Ball]

[Elite Texas WR Hints Interest for USC]

[Expert Details Why USC Draft Prospect Could Answer 'Big Needs' for Colts]

[USC 2021 NFL DRAFT CENTRAL]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter: @kimberlyjbecker

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com