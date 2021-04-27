Elite Texas Wide Receiver Hints Interest for USC

Texas wide receiver Nicholas Anderson will take an official visit to USC.

Katy [Texas] wide receiver Nicholas Anderson is keeping his eye on the USC Trojans.

According to Rivals, the four-star prospect is planning on taking an official visit to USC sooner than later. He also plans to visit Pac-12 foe Cal, USC rival Notre Dame, Arkansas and Florida State.

Anderson is a recent offer for the Trojans, he announced on March 19 that he had received an offer from USC.

Since March 19, Anderson has received offers from Vanderbilt, the University of Louisiana, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech.

The 2022 prospect currently sits at 6'3", 195-pounds and attends Katy HS in Katy, Texas. According to MaxPreps last season [20-21] Anderson played in 12 games, had 29 receptions, 450 yards, and five touchdowns.

The NCAA officially lifted the 'dead period' which means prospects will be able to schedule official visits starting in June. This will be the first time since March 2020 that any kind of in-person recruitment activities will be permitted to take place.

The NCAA announced their decision to lift the 'dead period' on April 15, the rules were previously put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

